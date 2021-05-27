Cancel
Music

Electronic’s Debut Album: Johnny Marr And Bernard Sumner Recharged

By Alan York
thisisdig.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s often said that opposites attract, so on that basis, you might imagine Electronic’s Johnny Marr and Bernard Sumner had little in common when they came together to record their self-titled debut album. Marr was, of course, the melodic guitar maestro behind the success of indie-pop icons The Smiths, while Sumner’s band, New Order, developed their distinctive sound primarily through embracing synthesisers and the machine-based technology of the day.

