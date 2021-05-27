Cancel
June 2021 Xbox Gold Free Games Announced for Xbox One and Series X | S

By MRT Staff
marketresearchtelecast.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has revealed that the games for the Xbox Gold service for June 2021: Injustice: Gods Among Us, The King’s Bird, Shadows: Awakening y NeoGeo Battle Coliseum. According to Xbox Wire, all Xbox Live Gold members and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to download these games from June 1.

marketresearchtelecast.com
