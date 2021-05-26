Days Gone gets off to a good start on Steam, but doesn’t beat Horizon Zero Dawn

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Guerilla Games devs have stated that cross-gen compatibility has not hampered the development of Horizon: Forbidden West. While many fans are quick to assume that support for last-gen hardware like the PS4 will ultimately hold back the PlayStation 5 version as well, that doesn't seem to be the case here according to the game's director. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has already made a name for itself with stunning visuals and innovative design, but its crossovers with other beloved Sony franchises are making a splash as well. Insomniac Games tweeted footage of Sunset Overdrive characters warping into Rift Apart, with Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted characters joining in on the fun. And last but not least, we've got the ultimate schedule for E3 2021!