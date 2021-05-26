Days Gone gets off to a good start on Steam, but doesn’t beat Horizon Zero Dawn
They asked Sam Witwer, the actor who plays Deacon St. John in Days Gone, about the possible sequel to the video game. Although the interpreter does not know if it will finally happen or not, his recommendation is that people buy the title on PC. In that sense, everything seems to indicate that the game is working in its first days in the market, at least that is collected Steam data, published by VG24 / 7.marketresearchtelecast.com