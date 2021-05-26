Author of Game of Thrones: 10,000 Ships series announced

One of the many Game of Thrones prequels in the works from HBO has landed a writer to tell the story of the legendary Princess Nymeria. The world of Westeros continues to expand. This past March, it was revealed that HBO was developing a trio of spin-offs set in the Game of Thrones world. This is on top of the already filming House of the Dragon, and the animated series revealed earlier this year. The projects, all of which would take place at different points in the series’ history are tentatively referred to as: Sea Snake, Flea Bottom, and 10,000 Ships.