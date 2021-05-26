Author of Game of Thrones: 10,000 Ships series announced
Amanda Segal will write 10,000 Ships, which will be set 1000 years before Game of Thrones, which will be about Princess Nymeria. DeadlineAccording to the report, HBO Helstrom producer Amanda Segal decided to write the 10,000 Ships project. The series is one of HBO’s 3 new Game of Thrones projects. The story takes place a thousand years ago and will be about Princess Nymeria and the surviving Rhoynars from ancient myths in the time of Westeros.marketresearchtelecast.com