“Yellowstone” veteran actor Forrie J. Smith is living the good life as his show has now wrapped up filming for its newest season. With “Yellowstone” currently on hiatus, Smith is one of many cast members soaking up some free time. Also, like many of his colleagues, he is sharing his latest activities with “Yellowstone” fans and social media followers. His most recent adventure took him to North Dakota to spend some time at the state’s Cowboy Hall of Fame. On Tuesday, he shared a photo of his trip up north on his Instagram page. It is safe to say that Smith deeply enjoyed his visit to North Dakota and his time at the Cowboys Hall of Fame.