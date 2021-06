Boston Pride announced today the new theme for the 2021 Pride season. The process of determining the theme was through online nominations followed by online voting by the community. This year’s theme “The Rainbow After the Storm” reflects on the past year being one of major pain, sorrow, and upheaval in our community and the world as a whole. It represents an opportunity to come together again, and support each other in healing from the events of the past year, and in committing to continuing to work as a community toward acceptance, justice, and understanding.