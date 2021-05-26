Cancel
Movies

Captain America's shield appears in this scene from the trailer for "Eternals"

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are not sure if it is the original Marvel shield and is part of the exclusive Kingo collection, or it is just a replica. There is a possibility that the shield is used in some way in Kingo’s Bollywood act; after all, this shield was originally designed for Steve Rogers’ performances when he toured the United States promoting the purchase of war bonds.

MoviesComicBook

Captain America Returns All The Infinity Stones In Avengers: Endgame Fan Art

How did Captain America/Steve Rogers get all those Infinity Stones back to their proper timelines? That's been one of the biggest lingering questions (plotholes) hanging over the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the ending of Avengers: Endgame. Marvel fans are still debating (and trying to understand) the unorthodox rules of movie time travel that Endgame laid out - as well as how Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) ended up both living out his days in the 1950s with Peggy Carter - and still ended up within modern-day times as an old man carrying a brand new (or repaired) version of the Captain America shield.
Movies/Film

‘Eternals’ Trailer: Marvel Studios Continues Phase 4 with Another Killer Cast

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicks off soon with the long-awaited Black Widow movie, and it will be followed later this year by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and then by Eternals, a movie with a gigantic scope and one of the most eclectic casts Marvel Studios has ever assembled. Check out the first trailer below, which gives us our first major look at what to expect when this space-faring superhero adventure arrives in theaters.
MoviesMovieWeb

Eternals Trailer Arrives, Meet Marvel's New Superhero Team

Marvel Studios has released the first teaser trailer for Eternals. Directed by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao and written by Kaz Firpo and Ryan Firpo, the superhero movie will see the immortal team reunite after thousands of years in hiding to protect humanity from their evil counterparts known as the Deviants. Eternals is set to be released in theaters in November, but for now, you can catch a peek at what's to come by watching the new teaser below.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Captain America 4 writer teases Sam and Bucky’s MCU futures

No sooner had Sam Wilson accepted his destiny as the new Captain America in the season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier than it was reported that showrunner Malcolm Spellman had signed on to write the script for a fourth movie in the Cap franchise. So far, Marvel...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Captain America 4 May Feature One Of The X-Men

Introducing the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the toughest tasks the franchise has ever faced for a number of reasons. There’s obviously the fact the merry band of mutants have already starred in thirteen movies from Fox over the course of 20 years, which hauled in a combined total of over $6 billion at the box office to rank as the seventh highest-grossing film series in history.
MoviesPosted by
97ZOK

‘Eternals’ Teaser: Meet Marvel’s Newest Heroes

On the one hand, Eternals has all the trappings of a Marvel movie. It’s got famous movie stars in outrageous superhero costumes doing magical stuff while there are scary giant things in the sky threatening the entire world. On the other hand, the music, the look, and the tone of the first full Eternals trailer is like nothing else in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trailer even ends with the Eternals laughing at the very idea that one of them might wind up in the Avengers.
Movieshypebeast.com

The First Trailer For Marvel’s Eternals Is Here

After an initial teaser was released during Marvel’s preview roster of upcoming releases, the first full trailer for the Eternals movie has landed. The clip shows a UFO landing on Earth, carrying with it the Eternals – who, within Marvel’s storytelling, are an advanced humanoid species with superhuman powers. Their special abilities, which include flight, super-strength, and (this being Marvel) spectacular energy attacks, are only glimpsed at in the trailer.
MoviesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Marvel's 'Eternals' Trailer Drops, Kicking Off A New Chapter For The MCU

Marvel Studios has just dropped the very first trailer for Eternals, and it looks like a serious change in direction for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Eternals follows the adventures of The Eternals, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have lived on Earth in secret for thousands of years. The trailer doesn't give too much away... but it's clear that after all this time, something is bringing these beings back together to break the one promise they made when they arrived on Earth: no interfering.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Captain Rogers Trends After Being Name-Dropped In Eternals Trailer

The first trailer for Chloe Zhao’s Eternals dropped yesterday, and as you’d expect from a Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, it captured the imagination of the internet from almost the second it arrived online. Fans are going wild over the footage, which is very light on plot details but heavy on sweeping visuals, while we also get glimpses of the dynamic between the titular team.
MoviesHello Magazine

Angelina Jolie is unrecognisable in new Marvel's Eternals trailer

Angelina Jolie has wowed alongside a Hollywood A-lister cast for the first trailer of Marvel's film Eternals - and it looks seriously epic. In the preview, Angelina can be spotted in her first MCU role with dyed blonde hair and a cream costume fit for a superhero!. The upcoming film's...
MoviesNYLON

The First Trailer For Chloé Zhao's 'Eternals' Has Landed

Disney has been rolling out new Marvel-themed material since the beginning of the year (WandaVision in January, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in March, and Loki this coming June). But it does feel like the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe has been on pause since the last box office-breaking film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, hit theaters in July 2019. The MCU is all set to kick off its “Marvel: Now Back In Theaters” run with the Scarlett Johansson-starring, Rachel Weisz and Florence Pugh-introducing Black Widow in July. But nothing in the MCU feels more exciting than the upcoming release of Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, which hits theaters in November and just received its absolutely stunning trailer today.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Eternals Teaser Trailer and Poster Released by Marvel Studios!

Marvel Studios has released the official Eternals teaser trailer and poster, which preview the highly-anticipated movie opening in theaters on November 5, 2021. You can watch the Eternals teaser trailer by using the player below and scroll down to view the full poster!. Directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao (Nomadland),...
MoviesTVOvermind

What We Learned From ‘The Eternals’ Teaser Trailer

There’s a lot we can take from The Eternals first teaser trailer and even more that a lot of people are going to be using to analyze and guess about this movie by others since the simple mention of the Avengers has already set many people off when it comes to trying to figure out where the Eternals will factor into the MCU. Obviously they’ve been around for a long, LONG time since the Celestials created them to watch over the earth and keep it safe from the Deviants, the opposing force of the Eternals. But throughout the trailer it makes mention that they’ve stood to the side of history, not interfering, at least up until a certain point. One has to wonder when that point was and how it will factor into the MCU the way things stand now. One has to remember that Thanos is, or as, a Deviant, which put him in direct opposition with the Eternals, among many others. The funny thing about Thanos is that he was born to Eternal parents, but he carried the Deviant gene, which makes it a bit obvious that the experiment that created both the Eternals and the Deviants wasn’t able to completely separate the two species. Also, Deviants evolve, unlike Eternals, which is easier to explain in a longer article. The main point of this is that right now it’s enough to wonder where the Eternals were during the Infinity Saga, and why in the world they wouldn’t step in when Thanos became involved. There’s bound to be a reason for it no matter if people want to accept it or not, but the fact that the Eternals and Deviants are bound to butt heads continually makes it harder to accept that they did nothing when they had the capability since the Eternals together could have possibly brought Thanos to heel. One on one it’s likely that he would have destroyed them, but with a concentrated effort, it’s very likely that they would have brought him down. So why didn’t they?
MoviesPosted by
Fox News

Marvel's 'Eternals' drops first teaser trailer showing off diverse cast of comic book heroes

Marvel debuted the teaser trailer for its next superhero film, "The Eternals," featuring a diverse cast of A-list stars. The movie marks the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, known for its blockbuster "Avengers" movies. Any new content is welcome to Marvel fans given that the last movie in the franchise came when "Spider-Man: Far From Home" dropped in 2019.