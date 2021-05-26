Captain America’s shield appears in this scene from the trailer for “Eternals”

There’s a lot we can take from The Eternals first teaser trailer and even more that a lot of people are going to be using to analyze and guess about this movie by others since the simple mention of the Avengers has already set many people off when it comes to trying to figure out where the Eternals will factor into the MCU. Obviously they’ve been around for a long, LONG time since the Celestials created them to watch over the earth and keep it safe from the Deviants, the opposing force of the Eternals. But throughout the trailer it makes mention that they’ve stood to the side of history, not interfering, at least up until a certain point. One has to wonder when that point was and how it will factor into the MCU the way things stand now. One has to remember that Thanos is, or as, a Deviant, which put him in direct opposition with the Eternals, among many others. The funny thing about Thanos is that he was born to Eternal parents, but he carried the Deviant gene, which makes it a bit obvious that the experiment that created both the Eternals and the Deviants wasn’t able to completely separate the two species. Also, Deviants evolve, unlike Eternals, which is easier to explain in a longer article. The main point of this is that right now it’s enough to wonder where the Eternals were during the Infinity Saga, and why in the world they wouldn’t step in when Thanos became involved. There’s bound to be a reason for it no matter if people want to accept it or not, but the fact that the Eternals and Deviants are bound to butt heads continually makes it harder to accept that they did nothing when they had the capability since the Eternals together could have possibly brought Thanos to heel. One on one it’s likely that he would have destroyed them, but with a concentrated effort, it’s very likely that they would have brought him down. So why didn’t they?