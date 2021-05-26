Cancel
The next spin-off of Game of Thrones that HBO prepares

By MRT Staff
marketresearchtelecast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a recognized medium, HBO would be preparing a new spin-off of Game of Thrones. Find out all the details that are known so far below. After the enormous success that was Game of Thrones on the small screen, there is no doubt that HBO wants to continue squeezing this story that gave it so much joy. In this way, the channel began to think about what were the other stories of George RR Martin that could have its own fiction and rebuild what the original series achieved. With a spin-off already confirmed and underway, a renowned media assure that they are thinking of carrying out another story.

