‘Making The Best Of My Time’ by Madi Simmons Will Inspire You to Live Your Life to the Fullest
Hailing from the United States, Madi Simmons is known to have entered the performing scene at the age of 16. He started out playing the drums, songwriting and singing. Throughout his life, Madi's key musical influences have been Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, John Bonham, Bob Marley and Peter Tosh. Mainly known for playing the drums and having a strong vocal delivery, Madi learned over the years to perfect that one drop among other styles, though as you will hear, his preference is to use his voice. He has toured quite a bit in the last 20 years, performing on stages from the Pacific Northwest, California, Hawaii, and from the Midwest to the West Coast.