Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

‘Making The Best Of My Time’ by Madi Simmons Will Inspire You to Live Your Life to the Fullest

By escritorazel
breakingandentering.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHailing from the United States, Madi Simmons is known to have entered the performing scene at the age of 16. He started out playing the drums, songwriting and singing. Throughout his life, Madi’s key musical influences have been Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, John Bonham, Bob Marley and Peter Tosh. Mainly known for playing the drums and having a strong vocal delivery, Madi learned over the years to perfect that one drop among other styles, though as you will hear, his preference is to use his voice. He has toured quite a bit in the last 20 years, performing on stages from the Pacific Northwest, California, Hawaii, and from the Midwest to the West Coast.

breakingandentering.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Tosh
Person
Bob Marley
Person
John Bonham
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
Smokey Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soundcloud#Musical Influences#Happy People#Soundcloud#Singing#Reggae#Time#West Coast#Producers#Stages#Pacific Northwest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
JobsThrive Global

How to Live a No-Drama Life So You Can Live the Life of Your Dreams

It’s interesting how we grow and change. For twenty years, I searched for people who had drama in their lives and tried to help them. Or I’d create drama in my life and draw others in with me. I did this as a way to distract myself from dealing with my own issues. But then, after I went within and healed from past traumas, the idea of self-created or other people’s drama in my life was distasteful.
Musicjoincake.com

35+ Greatest Rock Songs to Play at a Funeral

Rock and roll is the quintessential American musical genre. Thousands of albums span multiple decades and sub-genres — plus, there are many songs that address loss, longing, and forgiveness. Jump ahead to these sections:. Check out our list below for some of the best songs in this genre for a...
Books & Literaturegoodhousekeeping.com

The Best Poetry Books to Challenge and Inspire You

Now more than ever, the world needs poetry. There's something about verse that speaks to the essential life force that electrifies the human spirit, that universal humanity inside all of us that sparks to life when we see a rainbow, a baby smiles at us or we see someone we love unexpectedly emerging from a crowd of strangers. Whether we've realized it yet or not, we all crave communion with the wonder of the world, even if the specific moments or images that bring that need to the surface are unique to each individual. Poetry, perhaps more than even the best books (of other kinds, including fiction and non fiction), can awaken us to the human condition and help us reflect on our role within it.
swnewsmedia.com

Living Life Fully: What are your guiding principles?

The most fascinating stories to me are the ones that tell me about what inspired or influenced them to become the people they did. I just recently picked up the book "In My Own Words," a story about the life of Ruth Bader Ginsberg. As I read that book, it made me think about the people and experiences that have shaped my life.
MusicPosted by
FOX26

Chloe x Halle, H.E.R part of Apple Music Juneteenth playlist

NEW YORK (AP) - Artists including Chloe x Halle, Black Thought of the Roots and H.E.R. have recorded songs honoring Juneteenth for. Some artists recorded cover songs, while others composed new tracks for the exclusive "Juneteenth 2021 Freedom Songs" playlist, which launches Friday on the streaming platform. It comes about two weeks ahead of the annual holiday, also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day, that commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free on June 19.
Musicamericana-uk.com

Video: Dylan LeBlanc “Gentle on My Mind”

Dylan LeBlanc’s distinctive, smooth vocal is perfect for this outstanding cover of the Glen Campbell classic ‘Gentle on My Mind’. Somehow, it feels as though LeBlanc is in the room, telling a story. LeBlanc says of the multiple Grammy-winning hit song: “I come from a heavy country music background. My father made his living as a writer for the Nashville Machine growing up. My grandfather in the early 70’s in his early thirties was convinced to make payments on a Gibson guitar on consignment at the local music store along with a song book with the scales and chords and hit songs of the era inside with directions on how to play them. He loved this song and it was heavily played around the house and passed and sang at gatherings and parties where everyone was drinking and laughing and feeling no pain as they say. I love the story of this song about a drifter roaming from place untethered to anyone or anything therefore making the moment of missing his muse more pure. I can relate as I have naturally always wanted to roam from place to place and be free. I love this song so much and it holds a nostalgic and wonderful place in my heart.” Just like the other songs on the new EP, it is clear that this well-chosen song inspired LeBlanc and helped to shape his musical direction.
MinoritiesLPGA

Live Your Life In Open Confidence

Alena Sharp is a 16-year LPGA Tour veteran and Olympic athlete from Canada. On this first day of Pride month, it’s great to reflect on how far we’ve come and how much things have changed for the better. For those of us in the gay community, Pride Month is about recognizing and celebrating where we were, where we are, how we got here, and where we are going.
Celebritiessouthernthing.com

13 times Dolly Parton advised us on living our best lives

Who among us wouldn't take advice from Dolly Parton, if given the chance? She's smart, funny, talented and an icon. She speaks from her heart and tells it like it is – that's why we love her. But since it's difficult to get an audience with Dolly when you have...
Music1029thebuzz.com

Report: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Prepping New Album

It looks as though Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are finally prepping a followup to their 2007 Grammy Award-winning Raising Sand album. Ultimate Classic Rock posted that pedal steel guitarist Greg Leisz, revealed on the Everyone Loves Guitar podcast, “I actually just recently heard a song from the upcoming record. (Plant) is doing another record with — has done another record — with Alison Krauss and I heard a track from it the other day.”
Relationship AdviceHarper's Bazaar

65 Inspiring Quotes on Love, Life, and Marriage for Your Wedding Day

Planning a wedding—and making it feel as meaningful and personal as possible—is not always an easy feat. When it comes to matters of the heart, turn to famous words of wisdom about love and life to give you some ideas for the speeches, readings and signage your day requires. Avoid words for words sake; add a thoughtful quote to your program, highlighting something important to both of you as a couple, or choose to incorporate sentimental notes into personalized vows or readings. But take it from us: Signage, decor, invitations, and more should be kept simple and void of excess verbiage.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: ‘The Johnny Cash Show’ Debuts on TV in 1969

“Hello, I’m Johnny Cash.” Of course the country legend opened his new variety show with his classic greeting 52 Junes ago today. On June 7, 1969, Johnny Cash and his wife, June Carter Cash, were the hosts of the new The Johnny Cash Show. The two were near newlyweds, celebrating their first wedding anniversary three months earlier. And if you flipped on the TV, you’d also catch the usuals who accompanied Cash and his wife on so many tours. The Carter Family often performed on the show, as did the Statler Brothers. So did Carl Perkins and Cash’s backing band, the Tennessee Three.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

12 best saucepan sets to inspire your inner chef

The saucepans you use can make or break a meal – taking you from the perfect omelette or rice dish to a disaster dinner that no one will forget in a hurry.If your set of saucepans are on their way out, or you realise they’re not quite doing their job, then it’s time to invest in some new ones. But with so many pans on the market – where do you start? And how do you decide between aluminium and stainless?Aluminium pans provide heat and an even surface to get to the food, are generally lighter and the metal works...
Musiceppingforestguardian.co.uk

James Newman says Eurovision was ‘best night of my life’

Singer James Newman has said he has no regrets after the Eurovision Song Contest, which he described as “one of the best nights of my life”. He was the only entry to score zero points from the jury and the public vote, coming bottom on the leaderboard during the singing competition held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands at the weekend.
Religionmageenews.com

Thank You for Placing Paul Purser in My Life

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. When I read my devotion yesterday, one of the sentences that stood out to me was “There are certain people in our lives who by just thinking about them, bring joy as well.”