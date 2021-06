BLISSFIELD — Blissfield senior Kara Stutzman has been known countywide for being a top guard for the Royals girls basketball team. So much so that it might get lost that Stutzman is also quite good at soccer, having come into the 2021 season after being an All-County first team member in soccer for the Royals as a sophomore and has been one of the leaders for head coach Emily Loar's squad this year.