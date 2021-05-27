Cancel
San Jose, CA

Authorities ID 9 Victims of San Jose Rail Yard Shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities released the names of the nine people who were killed when a gunman opened fire at a San Jose Valley Transportation Authority rail yard Wednesday. The victims, many of them longtime employees of the transit agency, were identified by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner Wednesday night as Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Lars Kepler Lane, 63; and Alex Ward Fritch, 49.

