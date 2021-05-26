Trout are in hot water in 2021

The early season bug hatches are winding down and the last big hatch before the hot days of summer is upon us - the Hex hatch. With great anticipation visions of warm humid nights form in my mind with the recollection of whippoorwill calls starting just minutes before the air is filled with the rush of thousands of Hexagenia limbata mayfly spinners. This early June scene is spectacular enough to be worthy of meritorious reporting even if it is only of entomological significance, let alone the fact that trout are involved. If there is an iconic fly fishing event common to Central Wisconsin, I think of none other than that of the Hex hatch.