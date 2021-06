HAMLIN — A Hamlin man who crashed his motorcycle on North Lake Road over the weekend is due to appear in court in June on DWI and other charges. John E. Sackett, 54, of County Line Road was treated for his injuries at a hospital and released after the accident, which happened at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday. He is charged with DWI, refusal to take breath test and moved from lane unsafely.