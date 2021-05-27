Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Airway epithelial cell necroptosis contributes to asthma exacerbation in a mouse model of house dust mite-induced allergic inflammation

By Nikos Oikonomou, Martjin J. Schuijs, Antonis Chatzigiagkos, Ariadne Androulidaki, Vassilis Aidinis, Hamida Hammad, Bart N. Lambrecht, Manolis Pasparakis
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegulation of epithelial cell death has emerged as a key mechanism controlling immune homeostasis in barrier surfaces. Necroptosis is a type of regulated necrotic cell death induced by receptor interacting protein kinase 3 (RIPK3) that has been shown to cause inflammatory pathologies in different tissues. The role of regulated cell death and particularly necroptosis in lung homeostasis and disease remains poorly understood. Here we show that mice with Airway Epithelial Cell (AEC)-specific deficiency of Fas-associated with death domain (FADD), an adapter essential for caspase-8 activation, developed exacerbated allergic airway inflammation in a mouse model of asthma induced by sensitization and challenge with house dust mite (HDM) extracts. Genetic inhibition of RIPK1 kinase activity by crossing to mice expressing kinase inactive RIPK1 as well as RIPK3 or MLKL deficiency prevented the development of exaggerated HDM-induced asthma pathology in FADDAEC-KO mice, suggesting that necroptosis of FADD-deficient AECs augmented the allergic immune response. These results reveal a role of AEC necroptosis in amplifying airway allergic inflammation and suggest that necroptosis could contribute to asthma exacerbations caused by respiratory virus infections inducing AEC death.

