Proof Positive: An Interview With CHAI

When CHAI performs live again, “END” could be their reintroduction. One of the best manifestations of their buzzing, sometimes-bananas energy on all of WINK, the Japanese band’s third and latest album, it’s confident and brimming with shameless defiance, driven by a clangy beat with a purpose for dancing. Belied by the bubbly exterior, though, are the unexpected emotional chords that the song tugged on for MANA, the band’s lead singer. “END,” she says, is actually directed at the bullies who used to throw sexist insults like “stupid” and “overbearing” at her and her twin sister KANA, who plays guitar in CHAI. MANA doesn’t tend to write lyrics for the band — she’s fond of saying she finds it easier to communicate through the music itself — but stuck home indefinitely during the pandemic gave her time to think about “so many things that I wanted to say that I just normally couldn’t.” Recording the song with the rest of the band, MANA imagined herself finally giving those boys their comeuppance her way: “Shut up! Cool your head!” she shouts. “I might have shed a tear or two,” she recalls of the catharsis, through her translator. “But I think I needed that to make that song.”