Here's When Roads Will Be Busiest For Memorial Day Weekend

With more than 37 million people expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend, highways are bound to be busy — but you can avoid the rush if you plan ahead. About 60% more people are expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend compared to last year, although predictions still put this year's rush about 6 million travelers shy of 2019 levels. Thursday is going to be particularity bad for travelers in New York, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC, whereas Friday will be bad around Detroit, Houston and Los Angeles.