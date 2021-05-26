Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Here's When Roads Will Be Busiest For Memorial Day Weekend

By Adwait
digg.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith more than 37 million people expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend, highways are bound to be busy — but you can avoid the rush if you plan ahead. About 60% more people are expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend compared to last year, although predictions still put this year's rush about 6 million travelers shy of 2019 levels. Thursday is going to be particularity bad for travelers in New York, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC, whereas Friday will be bad around Detroit, Houston and Los Angeles.

digg.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Atlanta#San Francisco#Detroit#Boston#West Coast#East Coast#Travelers#Highways#Seattle#Chicago#Los Angeles#Houston#Rush#Washington Dc#Predictions#Roads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
Politicshngnews.com

More than 700,000 Wisconsinites expected to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend

Whether city residents are among the 700,000 Wisconsinites hitting the road for Memorial Day weekend. The American Automobile Association expects more than 37 million Americans to travel 50 miles or more between Thursday, May 27, and Monday, May 31, a 60% increase from last year when 23 million traveled. In Wisconsin, 711,649 residents are expected to take a trip during the holiday weekend, a huge increase from last year when 455,159 residents traveled, 446,710 of whom traveled by automobile.
San Francisco, CABayInsider

San Francisco beaches and wharf become Memorial Day hot spots

High temps around the Bay Area are driving people to the beaches this Memorial Day weekend as the year's first blast of furnace-like heat roasted the region. San Francisco's Baker Beach proved to be an irresistible draw for many. "It's going to be 103 in Brentwood today. 103," said Ignacio...
MLBJanesville Gazette

San Francisco 11, L.A. Dodgers 6

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg. Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-pinch hit for Slater in the 6th. b-struck out for Beaty in the 6th. c-singled for Flores in the 7th. d-hit by pitch for Kazmir in the 7th. e-walked for Uceta in the 9th. E_Solano 2 (2), Smith (3). LOB_San Francisco 10, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Posey...
Musicloudersound.com

Umphrey's McGee stream new single Leave Me Las Vegas

Chicago-based improv-proggers Umphrey's McGee have streamed their brand new single Leave Me Las Vegas, which you can listen to below. It's taken from the band's upcoming album You Walked Up Shaking In Your Boots But You Stood Tall And Left A Raging Bull, which will be released on Nothing Too Fancy Music on July 16. You can see the artwork and tracklisting below.
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

U.S. Market Recovery Monitor - 22 May 2021 - STR

The leisure-led demand surge marched forward with U.S. industry occupancy hitting 60.3%, surpassing the 60% level for the first time since early March 2020. On a total-room-inventory basis (TRI), which accounts for temporarily closed hotels, occupancy was 57.7%, which was also the highest since the pandemic’s start. More importantly, all key measures (demand, occupancy, ADR and RevPAR) reached a 62-week high, led by the Top 25 Markets, where on average, each hotel sold an additional 15 rooms last week versus the previous week. In total, the industry sold more than 3.3 million rooms each day during the week, a level like November 2019, but 300,000 less than what was sold daily in May 2019.