TNT NBA Analyst and Naismith Hall of Famer, Charles Barkley joins Dan Patrick on The Dan Patrick Show. Sir Charles weighs in on all the storylines in the NBA Playoffs. He talks about the pressure on the Nets, the crazy Western Conference and where LeBron James would rank on the G.O.A.T. list if he were to win another title this year. And, of course, he regales Dan with some legendary stories from his own illustrious career.