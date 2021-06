Smart power strips are available with many whistles and bells but they have two standard components which are circuitry and electrical outlets that control and monitor outlets. Like if you plug a printer into a standard smart strip then it will go into standby status and its consumption of power will drop. The circuitry will detect the change and then cut the outlet’s power. The other outlets that are being used will stay on. Some smart strips also have unmonitored outlets that are always on. These outlets should be used if you want to plug in a device that always needs to stay on like an alarm system or a phone base.