Art & Activism Con Centers Creatives of Color
From Anti-racist children’s books to political cartoons to superheroes of color, artists are playing a critical role in the fight against injustice. Join Heroes of Color and other artists in the virtual world of the Art & Activism Con as they elevate the creative expression of a wide range of talented artists who are demonstrating their activism through art and literature. Enjoy an amazing lineup of panelists, workshops, poetry, spoken word, design and visual art in this 3-day marathon of networking, learning and growing in support of creative businesses owned by people of color. Support the exhibitors and stay for the performances and panelists as they discuss their creative expression and learn how they demonstrate activism through art & literature.www.laweekly.com