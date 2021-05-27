Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Art & Activism Con Centers Creatives of Color

By Shana Nys Dambrot
L.A. Weekly
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleFrom Anti-racist children’s books to political cartoons to superheroes of color, artists are playing a critical role in the fight against injustice. Join Heroes of Color and other artists in the virtual world of the Art & Activism Con as they elevate the creative expression of a wide range of talented artists who are demonstrating their activism through art and literature. Enjoy an amazing lineup of panelists, workshops, poetry, spoken word, design and visual art in this 3-day marathon of networking, learning and growing in support of creative businesses owned by people of color. Support the exhibitors and stay for the performances and panelists as they discuss their creative expression and learn how they demonstrate activism through art & literature.

www.laweekly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Design
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Instagram
Related
Visual Artyoursun.com

Art Center hosting next show

VENICE — The next Venice Art Center art show will be accepting work. “The Times They Are a Changin” receiving dates is 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 26. Those bringing in entries will fill out a form and have its process payment completed. People can also enter online at public.veniceartcenter.com/web/intake/13. The...
AdvocacyPine And Lakes News

Crossing Arts to distribute creativity kits

Crossing Arts will be distributing creativity kits to “anyone who wants a little bit of creative fun” from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 12. Kits will be available on tables inside of Crossing Arts. These kits have two art projects ("Paint" A Cookie and Origami Fish and Sailboat), a coloring sheet and more. Creativity kits are free to the public, but are limited.
Horseshoe Bay, TXhighlandernews.com

Guild kindles creativity with summer art camp

Emma Martin, a youngster from Horseshoe Bay, expressed June 14 how thrilled she was to be able to attend the Highland Arts Children’s Summer Art Camp. “I find it exciting because of COVID. You couldn’t really see people a lot. You had to stay home,” she said. Her love for art also played a role in her motivation to participate. “I like to draw. It’s relaxing to do,” she said. “It’s cool to see…
Greenwich, CTgreenwichsentinel.com

Adding Color to the Community with Spring Arts Day 2021

The Developing Artist Program hosted the Spring Arts Day at the Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich Friday, June 4 from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.. Micheal Manning and Ben Quesnel, local artists and educators along with the association’s founders, held the session to allow children to express their creativity through a variety of mediums. In compliance with COVID-19 protocols, Arts Day participants congregated in an empty parking garage, which was transformed into a colorful space filled with numerous art pieces.
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

ARTS EXPO: Creative organizations participate in Take Part in Art Expo

Find ways to make art and culture part of your everyday life with the Take Part In Art Expo. From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 19, around the Lincoln Park Barn, you’ll find representatives from area creative organizations, clubs, businesses and other groups who will be happy to show your family how to get involved in the arts and try something new.
Langley, WASouth Whidbey Herald

Traveling muralist bringing color to community center

Something colorful is coming to South Whidbey, and the community’s artistic help is needed. Jeremy Jarvis, an artist from Columbus, Ohio, has begun work on a 70-by-38-foot mural on the courtyard wall of the South Whidbey Community Center in Langley. The historic building the mural is being painted upon was...
Visual Artmissionhillsbid.com

Colors on Canvas Banner Art Awards Reception 2021

The Colors on Canvas Banner Art Awards Reception 2021 was held on Tuesday June 8, 2021 from 5:30PM – 7:30PM. Please scroll below to browse and enjoy photos from the event as well as read the list of award winners!. This year we received 67 completed banner art entries, thanks...
Designpocatellochubbuckobserver.com

Sparklight Announces Summer Creative Art Contest

Sparklight has announced the Summer Creative Art Contest for students up to age 17. “Sparklight is inviting kids to get creative with our Summer Arts Contest for a chance to win a Graphic Design Tablet all this month!. Kids up to age 17 across the 21 states served by Sparklight...
Southampton, NYNews 12

East End: Southampton Arts Center

The Southampton Arts Center has whimsical sculptures on its beautiful grounds and lots to see inside. The center has three acres of beautiful grounds. The multi-disciplinary cultural center offers children's programs, films and some live concerts. Outside there are unbelievable pieces, including a 10,000-pound piece from Alice Aycock titled "Cyclone."
PhotographyThe Post and Courier

ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Museum showcases local color photography

Many years ago, after completing my doctorate, I was hired at USC Aiken to teach classic American literature, colonial beginnings to 1899. One of the courses that I regularly offered was American Realism, which roughly covers the second half of the 19th century; and one of the principal literary components of that period is a movement labeled “local color.”
Washington StateMiddletown Press

Washington art gallery hosting color meditations exhibit

WASHINGTON — Byrde + the b will hold the Faith Vicinanza “Color Meditations,” an exhibit of mandala paintings, opening July 17, from 5-7 p.m. The exhibition runs through Sept. 4. byrdeandtheb.com. The defining criterion for a dot painting is the technique itself — repeated imprints of a paint covered brush,...
Designmakeuseof.com

These 10 Digital Art Projects Will Sparkle Your Creativity

Digital art is a fun way to explore your creativity working with basic image manipulation software like Photoshop and GIMP. Luckily for you, the basic skills that you need to tackle most of the projects discussed below are pretty basic. You’ll pick up the skills in a few hours. The...
Visual Artnwaonline.com

Art Feeds, Even Virtually: Creative summer camp goes online

Art Feeds -- a nonprofit organization that uses art instruction to help kids process emotions -- has a new "camp in a box" available for kids this month that's not your usual art program. "There's been a burglary at the Art Museum, and we need your help," begins the description for Art Feeds Camp: Artist Detectives.
Paradise, CAChico Enterprise-Record

Paradise Arts Center to launch lending art library

PARADISE — The Paradise Arts Center is opening an innovative new way of picking up art — through a lending library. The Little Art Lending Library, as the center is calling it, will be introduced to the community June 27 outside of the Paradise Arts Center with a dedication following the same day.
Visual Artava360.com

Creative Painting And Art Ideas || Amazing Painting Techniques

Stop getting bored on cloudy days. You can stay home and use your day to learn these amazing tips and tricks. With these painting ideas you will be able to create art pieces that you could see in a museum or in a digital art gallery. We dare you to show the world your artistic skills and be the most creative person in your neighborhood. Put these tips into practice and show us the painter in you. Are you ready? Go get your brushes and pencils, find a quiet place and pay attention, because you will end up having a lot of fun.
Beachwood, OHCleveland Jewish News

Creative Expressions art show continues until June 28

The Creative Expressions art show, featuring four local artists, is open until June 28 at the Beachwood Community Center, 25325 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood. The show’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, with no COVID-19 restrictions. To RSVP, call 216-292-1911.