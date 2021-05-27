Wrong to say tens of thousands died unnecessarily from COVID, UK minister says

On the face of it, they have very little in common other than that they are all Conservative MPs. Theresa May is a former prime minister who has sat in the Commons for nearly a quarter of a century. Anthony Mangnall is a 31-year-old parliamentary newbie elected as MP for Totnes at the 2019 election. David Davis is a grizzled champion of Brexit who resigned from Mrs May’s cabinet. Jeremy Hunt is a smoother figure, a Remainer who stayed in her cabinet to its bitter end and served as foreign secretary. Damian Green, the de facto deputy prime minister for a period, is the chairman of the One Nation caucus of moderate Conservative MPs. From the opposite end of the Tory party is the veteran Thatcherite, social conservative and inveterate sceptic about public spending, Sir Edward Leigh, author of such titles as Right Thinking and “Faith, Flag and Family”.