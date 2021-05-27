Cancel
MLB

Minnesota Twins: Don’t Count the Twins out Yet in 2021

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Rogers of the Minnesota Twins celebrates with teammates after recording a save against the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) The Minnesota Twins started off the 2021 season in a worse fashion than anyone could have possibly imagined. The rotation started strong, than absolutely crumbled. The bullpen struggled mightily, consistently blowing the few leads the rotation produced. The lineup struggled mightily, a trend visible across baseball.

Taylor Rogers
#The Baltimore Orioles#Twins Territory#Teammates#Target Field#Photo#Trend
Minnesota Twins
Baltimore Orioles
MLB
Baseball
Sports
MLBwillmarradio.com

Twins Lose Another One in the Ninth to A's

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A late Minnesota Twins rally was spoiled when lefty reliever Taylor Rogers threw a wild pitch allowing Oakland to score the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning and beat Minnesota 7-6 at Target Field. The run scored after a Minnesota error moved the runner...
MLBThe Spread

White Sox vs. Twins, 5/17/21 MLB Betting Predictions & DFS Notes

The Twins’ struggles continued over the weekend when they lost their series versus the A’s. Will they rebound on Monday night when they host the White Sox at 7:40 p.m. ET? The Twins are slight underdogs while the total sits at 8.5 runs. Game Snapshot. 961 Chicago White Sox (-120)...
MLBWDIO-TV

Wild pitch in the 9th lifts Athletics past Twins 7-6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Matt Chapman had three hits and three RBIs and Ramón Laureano scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning as the Oakland Athletics defeated the Minnesota Twins 7-6. Laureano hit a one-out single off reliever Taylor Rogers in the ninth. Matt Olson followed...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Dallas Keuchel, first-place White Sox visit last-place Twins

The first-place Chicago White Sox open a six-game road trip on Monday night in Minneapolis against the team they're trying to dethrone in the American League Central, the two-time defending champion Minnesota Twins. Chicago holds a 2 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Indians following a dramatic, 4-3 ninth-inning comeback victory...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Max Kepler: Hamstring injury considered mild

The Twins view the hamstring injury Kepler sustained in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Athletics as a mild concern, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports. Kepler may not be ready to play in Monday's series opener against the White Sox, but the Twins appear optimistic that he'll be able to avoid a trip to the 10-day injured list. Minnesota already has three other outfielders -- Byron Buxton (hip), Alex Kiriloff (wrist) and Jake Cave (back) -- on the IL, so the team can ill afford to lose another key player at the position in Kepler.
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Chicago’s Anderson puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Twins

Chicago White Sox (24-15, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-25, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (2-1, 4.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (2-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -106, White Sox -110; over/under...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Taylor Rogers: Takes second loss

Rogers (0-2) allowed an unearned run on one hit over one inning Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against Oakland. Rogers entered the ninth inning in a tie ballgame so he wasn't stuck with a blown save on top of the loss. He allowed a one-out single to Ramon Laureano who would later reach third on a throwing error. Laureano came around to score on a dropped third strike the next at-bat. Rogers has given up a run in four of his last five outings and hasn't picked up a save since May 3.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Minnesota Twins vs Chicago White Sox MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/17/21

Chicago White Sox (23-15) at Minnesota Twins (13-24) MLB Baseball: Monday, May 17, 2021 at 7:40 pm (Target Field) Dallas Keuchel (2-1) (4.33) vs. J.A. Happ (2-1) (4.26) The Line: Minnesota Twins -115 / Chicago White Sox -105 --- Over/Under: 8.5 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. TV: NBCSCH, Bally...
MLBYardbarker

The Twins are probably cursed

There is so much information out there regarding statistics, even drilling down through multiple layers of statistics to derive more information, and so much has been written about the analysis and interpretation of those numbers and what they tell us, I think everyone knows the term “regression to the mean”. At some point, a good or bad streak will come to an end.
WGN TV

Jose Abreu will miss the Twins’ series with ankle inflammation

MINNEAPOLIS – It’s been quite a few days for the reigning American League Most Valuable Player. After being injured in a collision on Friday, Jose Abreu returned on Saturday and then scored the game-winning run in a victory over the Royals on Sunday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field. But on...
Reuters

A's score winning run on wild pitch to edge Twins

EditorsNote: 10th graf, change second Murphy reference to Chad Pinder, add Brown’s first name; smaller changes elsewhere. Ramon Laureano scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning as the Oakland Athletics edged the Minnesota Twins, 7-6, on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. Matt Chapman went 3-for-4 with...
MLBzonecoverage.com

What Is Going On With Miguel Sanó?

Miguel Sanó stepped to the plate on Saturday afternoon in a deep slump. His last home run came over a month ago, and in the 30 at-bats since, he had mustered a .133 average. With Jake Diekman on the mound for the Oakland Athletics, getting Sanó out seemed like a formality as he tried to close out the inning.
MLBnumberfire.com

Trevor Larnach not in Twins' lineup Monday

The Minnesota Twins did not list Trevor Larnach as a starter for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Larnach will take a seat tonight as Kyle Garlick takes over in right field and bats leadoff. The rookie is off to a solid start so far, batting .250 with a...
Minneapolis, MNmspmag.com

A Brief History of Minnesota Baseball

Minnesota’s first baseball club is formed in Nininger City, a Mississippi River boomtown founded by eccentric lawyer Ignatius Donnelly. A New York paper marvels at the “magnificent level prairie” leased for the club’s ball field. 1865. Civil War vet Captain Rollin Olin’s North Star Base Ball Club of St. Paul...
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins lose Max Kepler, Willians Astudillo, Kenta Maeda to injuries in loss

The Twins suffered a 7-6 walkoff loss to the Athletics today, and the defeat was perhaps a particularly costly one for the Minnesota team. Both Max Kepler (hamstring) and Willians Astudillo (bruised hand) had to make early exits due to injury, while manager Rocco Baldelli told Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press and other reporters that Kenta Maeda was trying to fight through some minor groin tightness that developed during the game.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Two Twins players injured during loss to Oakland; Kenta Maeda also hurting

The Twins had three players deal with in-game injuries during Sunday's 7-6 loss to Oakland. Willians Astudillo, making his first start of the season at catcher, took a pitch off his glove hand in his first plate appearance in the second inning. Astudillo was visibly in pain, though he managed to stay in the game. But by his next time up an inning later, he struggled to grip and hold the bat, and Ben Rortvedt replaced him behind the plate in the fourth inning. Manager Rocco Baldelli said the left hand contusion caused swelling and bruising.
EnvironmentKARE

WATCH: Twins Weather Day with the KARE 11 weather team

MINNEAPOLIS — The meteorologists with the KARE 11 Weather team look forward to Twins Weather Day at Target Field each year in May. We celebrate weather, science and of course, Twins baseball!. Because we couldn’t be at the field this year with students from across Minnesota (and parts of Wisconsin...