Minnesota Twins: Don’t Count the Twins out Yet in 2021
Taylor Rogers of the Minnesota Twins celebrates with teammates after recording a save against the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) The Minnesota Twins started off the 2021 season in a worse fashion than anyone could have possibly imagined. The rotation started strong, than absolutely crumbled. The bullpen struggled mightily, consistently blowing the few leads the rotation produced. The lineup struggled mightily, a trend visible across baseball.www.chatsports.com