Minnesota Twins: Don’t Count the Twins out Yet in 2021

Rogers (0-2) allowed an unearned run on one hit over one inning Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against Oakland. Rogers entered the ninth inning in a tie ballgame so he wasn't stuck with a blown save on top of the loss. He allowed a one-out single to Ramon Laureano who would later reach third on a throwing error. Laureano came around to score on a dropped third strike the next at-bat. Rogers has given up a run in four of his last five outings and hasn't picked up a save since May 3.