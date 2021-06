GRUNDY COUNTY, IOWA — The Grundy County Board of Supervisors is halting the expansion of wind energy generation, passing a moratorium on any new wind turbine construction. The board voted this week to put an indefinite moratorium on ‘commercial wind energy conversion projects.’ The action comes after citizens started a petition to halt a proposed new project. That project, in the northeast corner of the county, would have encompassed 60,000 acres – according to supervisor – and is much larger than two existing wind farms in the area.