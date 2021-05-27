Madras launches free-for-all public art during First Thursday

City to 'christen' the blank canvas during the June 3 First Thursday event downtown

City of Madras staff will use the First Thursday event to inaugurate its Public Art Expression site.

The site is located across the street to the west from Sahalee Park at Seventh and D streets. The empty building, formerly the sales office for Thomas Sales & Service Ford dealership, has been boarded up and painted to create a blank canvas for future artists. To kick off the project, city staff will be at the site Thursday, June 3 between 5 and 8 p.m. with art supplies encouraging the public to express themselves artistically.

Back in September 2020, the Madras Urban Forestry Commission approved the concept of using an old building and a portion of an empty lot that the city owned as a designated place for the public expression of art in hopes of reducing the graffiti increasing in town. This type of project has been successful in other towns across the U.S., and the commission felt it was worth presenting to the Madras City Council for consideration.

After working out some public rules regarding what would be acceptable at the site and how the site would be monitored, the city council approved the project in February. "Public Works and City Police will monitor the site and quickly cover up any derogatory graffiti such as gang signs, bad words and symbols," stated Public Works Director Jeff Hurd.

"We hope this project will provide people the outlet to express themselves in a positive manner and reduce the amount of graffiti in town," stated Mayor Richard Ladeby.