Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madras, OR

Madras launches free-for-all public art during First Thursday

By Pat Kruis
Posted by 
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FG3Vj_0aCxz79h00 City to 'christen' the blank canvas during the June 3 First Thursday event downtown

City of Madras staff will use the First Thursday event to inaugurate its Public Art Expression site.

The site is located across the street to the west from Sahalee Park at Seventh and D streets. The empty building, formerly the sales office for Thomas Sales & Service Ford dealership, has been boarded up and painted to create a blank canvas for future artists. To kick off the project, city staff will be at the site Thursday, June 3 between 5 and 8 p.m. with art supplies encouraging the public to express themselves artistically.

Back in September 2020, the Madras Urban Forestry Commission approved the concept of using an old building and a portion of an empty lot that the city owned as a designated place for the public expression of art in hopes of reducing the graffiti increasing in town. This type of project has been successful in other towns across the U.S., and the commission felt it was worth presenting to the Madras City Council for consideration.

After working out some public rules regarding what would be acceptable at the site and how the site would be monitored, the city council approved the project in February. "Public Works and City Police will monitor the site and quickly cover up any derogatory graffiti such as gang signs, bad words and symbols," stated Public Works Director Jeff Hurd.

"We hope this project will provide people the outlet to express themselves in a positive manner and reduce the amount of graffiti in town," stated Mayor Richard Ladeby.

The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

Madras, OR
36
Followers
112
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

 http://www.madraspioneer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Entertainment
City
Madras, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Madras, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Graffiti Art#Street Art#Art Supplies#Launches#Concept Art#The Madras City Council#The City Council#Madras Staff#February#Project#Sahalee Park#City Staff#Express#Mayor Richard Ladeby#Hopes#Gang Signs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Madras, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

First Thursday ... since 2019

Hundreds of people turned out downtown Madras to celebrate the first First Thursday of the season Hundreds of people turned out downtown Madras to celebrate First Thursday on June 3. This is the first time the Madras Downtown Business Association has been able to hold the event since coronavirus prevention restrictions went into effect. Several vendors displayed their wares, bands colored the atmosphere with music, and the City of Madras inaugurated its free-for-all graffiti wall. Organizer Angela Rhodes was overwhelmed by community participation. "It's amazing!" The season will continue with events on July 1, Aug. 5 and Sept. 2. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Library board plans building renovation and expansion

The library's annual Summer Reading Program begins June 21, encouraging kids, teens and adults to readThe Jefferson County Library has a long history of growing and adapting to the needs of our community. That tradition continued after the library became a district in 2002. In the last few years, the library has started re-imagining itself to become a community information hub. We've been stretched on space for quite a while, and now the time has come to expand. We want to provide the community with meeting rooms of varying sizes, create a dedicated workspace for job seekers or career...
Madras, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Free legal services offered to seniors

Senior citizens can receive free legal aid on Tuesday, June 8 at the Jefferson County Community CenterSenior citizens can receive free legal aid on Tuesday, June 8 at the Jefferson County Community Center at 860 SW Madison St. in Madras. Attorney Don Reeder will provide information only about probate, real estate, elder abuse and other legal issues. Appointments are offered from 9 to 11:45 a.m. For an appointment, please call Louise at 541-419-1275. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Fair show barn construction delayed

Fair board and partners to discuss options for temporary show ring for July 21-24 county fairAs a result of a delay in building supplies, the new fair show barn will not be completed in time for the Jefferson County Fair next month. "Our local contractor is ready to get started, but there is a supply delay at the manufacturer, Pacific Building Systems," said Fairgrounds Coordinator Brian Crow. "I suspect it is because with the volatile price of lumber, the demand for steel buildings has risen greatly." In 2020, the old livestock barn was torn down. Crow said it was in...
Warm Springs, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Construction of new tribal correctional facility approved

The decision comes after a yearlong shutdown of the current facility due to maintenance and safety issuesThe Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has been approved for the construction of a new tribal corrections facility. According to a press release from Warm Springs Tribal Police Department Chief of Police Bill Elliott, the Department of the Interior, Department of Facilities Management and Construction Indian Affairs Office notified the Tribal Police Department June 1. This decision comes after a yearlong shutdown of the current correctional facility due to maintenance and safety issues concerning inmates and staff. The Tribe is currently awaiting the start...
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Elementary students battle over books

Top four Oregon Battle of the Books elementary teams compete for Jefferson County championship There are some fierce battles going on in local elementary schools. Teams are going head-to-head to answer questions about characters, plots and authors of eight different books they have been reading since February. Sixty Jefferson County students in third through fifth grades joined Oregon Battle of the Books. The top four teams will compete in the Jefferson County Oregon Battle of the Books Championship Wednesday morning June 2 on the Performing Arts Center main stage. The tournament will be livestreamed. "OBOB is a wonderful reading initiative...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Madras Pioneer

The Long Division: Oregon schools have long underserved Latino students and families; the pandemic made it worse.

Pamplin Media Group and its partners examine the impacts that COVID-19 had on schools, and we sought solutions.For the past several months, Pamplin Media Group has been examining K-12 public education in Oregon, specifically the gap between how well students of color are doing during the pandemic compared to their white classmates. With exceptions, the gap between those services — the long division based on race, as well as economic factors — grew worse during the months of distance learning forced by COVID-19. We also found several districts seeking solutions to this longstanding problem. Our series can be found online at Pamplin Projects. Among our findings: Some districts have turned to community organizations, such as the Latino Network, to supplement the classroom work. Others went door-to-door to find students who weren't participating in video conference classes. We found the 2020-21 cohort of kindergartners was far smaller than previous years, and a disproportionate share of families that didn't register their students were white. We took a look at the burgeoning enrollment of online public charter schools. And much more. Their stories are online now at Pamplin Projects. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Marc Heckathorn appointed Jefferson County Sheriff

Heckathorn takes office July 1 replacing Sheriff Jim Adkins who retires June 30 Jefferson County Commissioners appointed Jefferson County Undersheriff Marc Heckathorn to take over as sheriff July 1 to finish the term of retiring current Sheriff Jim Adkins. Commissioners made a unanimous decision at their meeting Wednesday, June 2, following interviews with two of three applicants for the position. Heckathorn started with the sheriff's office in 1999 and has served as undersheriff since 2016. "This has been a career path for me for my entire career," says Heckathorn. "I'm 25 years into law enforcement now. I plan on...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Legislature votes to continue to-go cocktails in Oregon

Service began as an economic lifeline for restaurants and bars during pandemic; new start date is Jan. 1.To-go cocktails in sealed containers, approved as an economic lifeline for restaurants and bars, may well become a permanent feature after the coronavirus pandemic under a bill that has cleared both houses of the Oregon Legislature. A 51-7 vote of the House on Tuesday, June 1, sent Senate Bill 317 to Gov. Kate Brown. It originated during a third special session of the Legislature on Dec. 21. But that law is set to expire 60 days after Brown rescinds her pandemic emergency orders,...
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Letters to the editor

Writers address the county's new gun sanctuary status, and two candidates ahve messages KEITH leadership appreciates its employees' effort I am disappointed, but not surprised, by the labor situation businesses are facing across the state & country.  I have called the governor's office.  I have emailed with the labor & workforce policy advisor.  We have talked with our senator.  No luck.  During the recession, when KEITH Mfg. Co. could not afford to keep team members, we were part of a synergistic effort (private & government) that resulted in the extension of Oregon's WorkShare program.  It was a way for...
Madras, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Farm-to-Table Market debuts Friday

The new city-sponsored weekly farmers market will pop up at Madras City Plaza each Friday afternoon The Madras Farm-to-Table Market opens for its first season this Friday at Madras City Plaza. Two vendors will sell their agricultural products from 2 to 6 p.m., and the local FFA students will provide activities for children. Jefferson County Rodeo Queen Aschten Wilms will also visit the new farmers market. "Our market is exclusive to the Jefferson County agricultural community, so when they shop at our market, they're supporting Jefferson County farming families," said Market Liaison Lysa Vattimo. Green Drive Mercantile owner Cheri...
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Library needs your storm stories for new book

The library is collecting local memories and will publish a book as part of the new I Am a Story project Where were you on the afternoon of May 30, 2020? Do you remember the howling wind, the size of the hailstones, or the damage in your neighbor's field? Were you at home or at work when the storm touched down, leaving a path of destruction across Jefferson County, especially in Culver? Do you remember your home darkening when the power zapped out, the irrigation pipes strewn across roadways, and uprooted trees forever altering the landscape? The aftermath of...
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

COVID spikes in Jefferson County

Cases in county go up while vaccination rates trend down; vaccine lottery doesn't move the needle locally While case numbers drop around the country and the rest of Oregon, Jefferson County case numbers stubbornly continue to rise, with approximately 100 new cases reported over the past two weeks. Jefferson County Public Health Director Michael Baker wonders if confusion over the less restrictive mask guidelines caused the increase. "More people indoors were not wearing a mask with inadequate ventilation or air circulation? Maybe that's what we're seeing." Baker says it's only a theory. Monday, St. Charles Bend had 43 COVID patients,...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Readers' letters: There are alternatives to I-5 freeway project

Local writers sound off on state school budget needs, homelessness solutions and the many conspiracy theories.When I see news about the Interstate 5 Rose Quarter freeway expansion project, I shake my head at the lost opportunity here. The U.S. Senate is considering including a federal program for removal of urban freeways in an infrastructure package. Portland should make sure it has a shovel-ready project that can compete successfully for this funding: turn the I-5 East Bank Freeway into a new waterfront neighborhood, and turn Interstate 84 through Sullivan's Gulch into compact villages around MAX stations, connected by open space, a...
Madras, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Mosaic Medical offers walk-in vaccinations

Madras clinic on Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. beginning May 25 for those age 18 and olderMosaic Medical will offer COVID-19 vaccines on a walk-in basis to anyone whether they're a patient with Mosaic or not. Mosaic holds the clinics at various locations and times throughout Central Oregon. The Mosaic clinic in Madras will open Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. beginning May 25. The Madras clinic uses the Moderna vaccine which is approved only for those age 18 and older. The Mobile Community Clinic will also offer vaccines on its regular rounds and at special vaccine events. In addition to walk in hours, online appointments for the adult only clinics can be scheduled at bit.ly/MosaicVaccine {loadposition sub-article-01}
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Election decides education, library and recreation boards

Turnout 26% for a special district election, 4,200 out of 16,000 eligible votersSchool board races and a Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District board race were among the highlights of the 2021 Special Districts election in Jefferson County. In ballots counted Tuesday night, Jamie Hurd held onto her seat on the Jefferson County 509-J school board, topping her opponent Lorien Stacona 60% to 40%. Running for a soon-to-be-open seat, Jacob Struck won his first term on the 509-J board earning 52% of the vote to Jaylyn Suppah 48%. Laurie Danzuka maintained her seat on the 509-J board. She was uncontested....
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Life Lemons scholarship

Life Lemons scholarship honors community champion The Saturday, May 22 fundraiser will honor the legacy of Charitie Faith Lansing When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. That was Charitie Lansing's motto. It was a sour deal when the spunky Madras community champion with a zest for life got her cancer diagnosis last fall. But, she made the best of it – always looking on the bright side. Lansing passed away in February at age 44, leaving behind a grieving son, husband and parents as well as a vast array of friends and community members. "Charitie has been such an active...
Madras, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Youth Plant Day aims to grow kids' interest in gardening

Paradise Produce will have materials to help kids transplant their vegetables if they don't have a garden spot at homeLast fall, just as Terri Buck was wrapping up her produce stand for the season, Columbia Bank awarded her business a $1,000 Pass It On Project grant. Over the winter, she came up with a plan to do just that – pass it on for the community to enjoy. On Saturday, May 22, Buck will host Youth Plant Day as she opens her Paradise Produce stand for the season. Any school-age youth from kindergarten through eighth grade will be able to...
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Challengers unseat incumbents on EMS board

The hottest race on the ballot focused on merging fire and ambulance services In arguably the most emotionally charged race of the Jefferson County Special Districts election, challengers Mike Ahern, Janet Brown and Joe Krenowicz won seats on the Jefferson County Emergency Medical Services board. "We are all elated!" saids Krenowicz Tuesday evening. "I feel good that the voters truly looked at the issues." The three campaigned on the merits of merging the EMS ambulance service with Jefferson County Fire District No. 1. Long-term incumbents Louise Muir, John Curnutt and Patricia Neff have all served on the board for decades,...