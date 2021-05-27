Cancel
Jefferson, OR

VFW hosts Memorial Day service

VFW Post 12141 will hold a Memorial Day service at Mount Jefferson Memorial Park Cemetery at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31.

All are invited to attend to honor all the nation's heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the nation's freedom.

Limited seating will be available, so attendees are asked to provide their own chairs if needed. Social distancing is required.

Related
Madras, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

1971: Volunteers make progress on Antelope Church

Madras Rod and Gun Club members host old-fashioned Fish Fry event 100 years ago 100 YEARS AGO June 2, 1921 The greatest of western old-fashioned picnics, the Fish Fry of the Madras Rod and Gun Club, occurred last Sunday. Two windy days preceding the event left an impression that bad weather would prevail, and some little anxiety was felt that the success of the event would be curtailed. But Sunday morning, a little cool, with overhanging clouds, developed into a pleasant day as those which have made all of Central Oregon famous. By eleven o'clock the sun was shining brightly,...
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Library board plans building renovation and expansion

The library's annual Summer Reading Program begins June 21, encouraging kids, teens and adults to readThe Jefferson County Library has a long history of growing and adapting to the needs of our community. That tradition continued after the library became a district in 2002. In the last few years, the library has started re-imagining itself to become a community information hub. We've been stretched on space for quite a while, and now the time has come to expand. We want to provide the community with meeting rooms of varying sizes, create a dedicated workspace for job seekers or career...
Madras, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Free legal services offered to seniors

Senior citizens can receive free legal aid on Tuesday, June 8 at the Jefferson County Community CenterSenior citizens can receive free legal aid on Tuesday, June 8 at the Jefferson County Community Center at 860 SW Madison St. in Madras. Attorney Don Reeder will provide information only about probate, real estate, elder abuse and other legal issues. Appointments are offered from 9 to 11:45 a.m. For an appointment, please call Louise at 541-419-1275. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Portland, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Historic cemeteries want to leave Confederate flag out of Memorial Day honors

Policy adopted in October 2020 recommends against placing controversial flag on graves of Confederate veterans buried in Oregon.Monday, May 31, will be the first Memorial Day after a state commission agreed last fall to a policy discouraging display of the Confederate battle flag in historic cemeteries, where thousands of Civil War veterans are buried. In October, Oregon's Commission on Historic Cemeteries adopted a position paper recommending the cemetery groups avoid displaying the battle flag on graves at the state's nearly 1,400 historic cemeteries. The commission's decision on the controversial flag is only advisory. It cannot require cemetery organizations to prevent...
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Library needs your storm stories for new book

The library is collecting local memories and will publish a book as part of the new I Am a Story project Where were you on the afternoon of May 30, 2020? Do you remember the howling wind, the size of the hailstones, or the damage in your neighbor's field? Were you at home or at work when the storm touched down, leaving a path of destruction across Jefferson County, especially in Culver? Do you remember your home darkening when the power zapped out, the irrigation pipes strewn across roadways, and uprooted trees forever altering the landscape? The aftermath of...
Madras, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

First Thursday returns to Madras

The tradition comes back to downtown Madras after COVID-19 pandemic shutdown The tradition of First Thursday comes back to Madras this summer. The season begins Thursday, June 3. Participating stores and vendors along Fifth Street between B and D streets will remain open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Two live bands will serenade the guests as they amble from store to store and from vendor to vendor. Organizer Angela Rhodes, owner of Penelope's Soaps and Such, is thrilled to have First Thursdays back again. "I love getting people together," says Rhodes. "I'm a happy person. This is...
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Life Lemons scholarship

Life Lemons scholarship honors community champion The Saturday, May 22 fundraiser will honor the legacy of Charitie Faith Lansing When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. That was Charitie Lansing's motto. It was a sour deal when the spunky Madras community champion with a zest for life got her cancer diagnosis last fall. But, she made the best of it – always looking on the bright side. Lansing passed away in February at age 44, leaving behind a grieving son, husband and parents as well as a vast array of friends and community members. "Charitie has been such an active...
Madras, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Westside stories campaign seeks more memories

Tell Us Your Westside Story oral histories will be recorded Thursday, May 20 and Saturday, May 22 Organizers of the "Tell Us Your Westside Story" campaign are seeking to record oral histories about times spent at Madras Union High School, Madras Junior High and Westside Elementary. Appointments are available on Thursday, May 20 and Saturday, May 22 at the Jefferson County Library Annex. Oral histories are by reservation only. Call 541-350-3106 to make an appointment. The Tell Us Your Westside Story campaign celebrates the iconic building in Madras that has served Jefferson County for more than 80 years. People have...