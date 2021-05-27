VFW hosts Memorial Day service

VFW Post 12141 will hold a Memorial Day service at Mount Jefferson Memorial Park Cemetery at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31

All are invited to attend to honor all the nation's heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the nation's freedom.

Limited seating will be available, so attendees are asked to provide their own chairs if needed. Social distancing is required.