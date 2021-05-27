Cancel
Hillsboro, OR

Letters to the Editor: May 27, 2021

By News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 23 days ago
News-Times readers give their thoughts on the Hillsboro School District and local law enforcement.

Feeling unheard by the powers-that-be

It's sad times when most citizens will only express their concerns and thoughts to only family and friends.

Most citizens no longer try to talk to state officials, local government or even our local police. Most feel and have experienced that their concerns and thoughts do not matter to individuals anyways.

Many officers act bored or annoyed if you try to talk or report something that may not seem to be of importance to them. And many times when you do report something, it just gets blown off and never heard of again. And many times when you do talk to an officer, they seem to punish you for bothering them, by looking for something wrong with you.

When you do try to talk to a state official or a local official, you either get a mailbox or an aide who brushes you off.

So why should we even try?

I recently had been assaulted by a homeless teenager with his mother. This teenager even assaulted my wife and damaged my vehicle then fled the scene.

The police found them and nothing was done. The police left the scene and I never heard from them again.

Who pays for my damages? What is happening about the assault on us?

I can understand why so many no longer contact the police.

Our community seems to be sinking down to the level of being a third world country where you turn a blind eye to what is going on around us. Don't talk to anyone! Don't report anything! Don't see anything!

And never try to keep your community safe from thugs or retaliation. Just put your blinders on.

Martin Hill, Hillsboro

Former Hillsboro school board member toasts district

Hillsboro School District residents,

Those new school buildings and great improvements to older buildings are not a result of the building fairy. Visionaries like Superintendent Mike Scott, communications director Beth Graser, chief financial officer Adam Stewart and bond chairperson Kim Strelchun made it happen. Their hard work of getting the 2017 bond issue passed without an increase to the district's bond tax rate should be remembered and applauded.

A nice thank you and job well done to them would be appropriate.

Monte Akers, Hillsboro

