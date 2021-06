There's still a good chunk of snow left in the mountains, but some river basins in southwestern Montana don't quite have enough. Intermittent spates of warm weather and a shortage of April showers led to low snowpack levels in river basins across the region, according to the May 1 Water Supply Outlook Report from the Natural Resources Conservation Service. That came at the tail end of a fairly dry winter, and it has the report's summer streamflow forecasts for some streams looking bleak.