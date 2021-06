The three Catholic churches of Meadville are set to merge into a single parish late next month, according to an announcement by the Diocese of Erie. Under the merger, St. Agatha Parish, St. Brigid Parish and St. Mary of Grace Parish would combine into the Epiphany of the Lord Parish in what the diocese on Saturday called an "extinctive union." The new parish will be housed in St. Agatha Church starting June 26, while St. Brigid and St. Mary of Grace will become secondary churches without mission status.