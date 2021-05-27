Cancel
1.84 crore vaccine doses still available with states, UTs

By Digital Desk
newslivetv.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said more than 1.84 crore vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories and they will receive over 11 lakh more within the next three days. “More than 1.84 crore COVID vaccine doses (1,84,90,522) are still available...

newslivetv.com
