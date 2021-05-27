AMD and Mercedes-AMG Petronas esports partner to power high-octane gameplay
The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team selects AMD Ryzen processors and AMD Radeon graphics cards as their hardware of choice to power their esports gaming rigs. and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team, the esports arm of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, announced a new partnership to empower the team with championship-level computing technologies and performance for competitive virtual racing.content.techgig.com