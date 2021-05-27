Cancel
Video Games

AMD and Mercedes-AMG Petronas esports partner to power high-octane gameplay

By TechGig Bureau
techgig.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team selects AMD Ryzen processors and AMD Radeon graphics cards as their hardware of choice to power their esports gaming rigs. and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team, the esports arm of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, announced a new partnership to empower the team with championship-level computing technologies and performance for competitive virtual racing.

content.techgig.com
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

AMD and Nvidia to Power Four ExaFLOPS Supercomputer

The National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC) Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) this week announced its new supercomputer that will combine deep learning and simulation computing capabilities. The Perlmutter system will use AMD's top-of-the-range 64-core EPYC 7763 processors as well as Nvidia's A100 compute GPUs to push out up to 180 PetaFLOPS of 'standard' performance and up to four ExaFLOPS of AI performance. All told, that makes it the second-fastest supercomputer in the world behind Japan's Fugaku.
Computersacquiremag.com

Asus' ZenBook 13 might be one of the best laptop values on the market

Asus is bringing some serious value with their latest laptop, the ZenBook 13. The new ultraportable features a 13.3" OLED display with full HD resolution inside a case that weighs just 2.45 lbs. You've also got an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB of SSD storage, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, a 13-hour battery life with fast charging, military-grade durability that meets the MIL-STD-810G standard, an edge-to-edge ergonomic keyboard, and an ErgoLift hinge that positions the keyboard at a more comfortable typing angle.
Computersanandtech.com

AMD Ryzen 5000G: Zen 3 APUs for Desktop Coming August 5th

Back in April of this year, AMD announced its new series of Ryzen 5000G processors with integrated graphics. These processors were an upgrade over the previous generation of 4000G hardware by using AMD’s newest Zen 3 cores coupled with Vega 8 integrated graphics. At the time those processors were released for the pre-built system market only, with promises that retail versions would be made available later in the year. Today AMD is announcing two Ryzen 5000G models for retail, coming to market worldwide on August 5th.
Computersbit-tech.net

AMD Ryzen 5700G and 5600G APUs come to DIY market in August

Earlier this year, AMD launched its Ryzen 5000G series APUs for OEMs. Now, due to overwhelming demand, it has decided to launch the 'Cezanne' Zen 3 core / Vega graphics packing processors to the enthusiast / DIY market. So, in August, it will finally provide successors to the ageing (Zen + core) Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 3 3200G APUs for those who are looking to build their own PCs.
Computersanandtech.com

AMD Announces Radeon RX 6000M Series: RDNA2 Makes Its Laptop Debut

Headlining a busy Computex for AMD – and a bit of return to form in that regard – this evening the company is making several graphics and CPU-related product announcements. The most visible of which is on the GPU side of matters, where the company is launching their long-awaited Radeon RX 6000M series of laptop graphics adapters. Based on the same RDNA2 architecture that underpins AMD’s well-received desktop RX 6000 parts, the new mobile parts scale that down to power levels suitable for gaming laptops. All told, AMD is announcing three parts today – the Radeon RX 6800M, 6700M, and 6600M – with two of those parts shipping now.
ComputersHot Hardware

AMD Unveils Radeon RX 6000M Mobile RDNA 2 GPUs For High Performance Laptop Gaming

AMD has officially returned to the modern generation discrete mobile graphics arena, where its newly minted Radeon RX 6000M series will soon duke it out with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series. Announced at Computex 2021, AMD's latest mobile GPUs are powered by its second generation Radeon DNA (RDNA 2) graphics architecture, just like its Radeon RX 6000 series of desktop graphics cards.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Nvidia Reveals GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: A 3090 With Half the VRAM

After months of rumors and speculation, Nvidia has finally revealed the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, the long-awaited heir to the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. Forget the earlier 20GB VRAM rumors; the 3080 Ti is basically an RTX 3090 with half the VRAM. With specifications and performance so close to the GeForce RTX 3090, the new Ampere offering will have no problems competing for a spot with the best graphics cards on the market. Here's the quick overview:
ComputersPC Perspective

AMD at Computex 2021: Radeon RX 6000M Series, Advantage Laptops, FSR

Computex 2021 is happening now in the form of COMPUTEXVirtual, and AMD has made some announcements. Briefly, we are getting RDNA 2 mobile graphics via the new AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series, the AMD Advantage Design Framework promises “to deliver the next generation of premium, high-performance gaming laptops”, and we have more details – and a release window – for FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR).
Video GamesAllentown Morning Call

Best cheap gaming PC of 2021

You don’t necessarily need a premium setup for you to enjoy PC gaming at home — budget PCs can run some of the latest high-end games. Whether you can play these games on maximum settings without lag depends on your hardware, especially the central processing unit and graphics processing unit.
Computersthinkcomputers.org

NVIDIA Announces GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti

NVIDIA today unveiled two additions to the GeForce RTX family—the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti—available soon from its global network of GeForce partners. The new flagship gaming GPU of the GeForce RTX family, the RTX 3080 Ti will be available worldwide June 3 starting at $1,199, with the RTX 3070 Ti available next week starting at $599.
Video GamesHEXUS.net

AMD shares Godfall 4K raytracing FSR comparison video

Earlier the HEXUS editor touched upon the topic of AMD launching FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) in the first games, starting from 22nd June, in his write-up of the RDNA 2 Mobile Radeon GPU news from Computex. Now AMD has published a dedicated 4K video highlighting this portion of the AMD Computex presentation by Scott Herkelman, CVP & GM of AMD Radeon. The video, embedded below, brings forth some important points which include; FSR is a cross-platform solution and will work on older PCs and consoles (including those that use Nvidia GPUs), users get four FSR presets for quick adjustments, and that the tech is built upon a spatial upscaling algorithm that works great with ray tracing.
ComputersLiliputing

AMD launches Radeon RX 6000M mobile graphics for gaming laptops

AMD’s newest mobile graphics technology brings RDNA 2 architecture to gaming laptops. The company says that means gamers could see up to a 1.5X performance boost compared to systems with first-gen RDNA graphics. The first laptops with AMD Radeon RX 6000M series graphics should be available later this month, including...
ComputersHot Hardware

AMD Radeon RX 6800M Rips Benchmarks In Powerful All-AMD ASUS Gaming Laptop

During her Computex 2021 keynote this evening, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su, along with compatriots Frank Azor and Scott Herkleman, revealed a number of the company’s new products an initiatives, targeting the server, desktop and mobile markets. For gamers, perhaps the most enticing announcement was the revelation of AMD's Radeon RX 6000M series of mobile GPUs. Though Dr. Su had mentioned that mobile RDNA 2-based Radeons were inbound back at CES earlier this year, it wasn’t until today that the actual line-up with specs, speeds and feeds was announced.
Computersvg247.com

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti review: a beastly but costly new flagship GPU for 4K gaming

Nvidia’s impressive new ‘gaming flagship’ is almost as powerful as its top-line multimedia card – but it has a cost to match. Back in September of last year, I hailed the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 as the moment that 4K, ray-traced, 60fps gaming finally hit an affordable price – but for some, there was always a ghost at the feast – the more powerful, hugely expensive 3090.