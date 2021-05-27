Cancel
World

Meghalaya reports 846 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShillong: At least 846 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the tally in the state to 32,295, an official said on Wednesday. The death toll in the northeastern state rose to 512 as 10 more patients succumbed to the disease, Health Services Director Aman War said. Of...

#Meghalaya#Covid 19
Public Healthpreciouskashmir.com

UT records 1,625 deaths in May

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded the deadliest month of the pandemic with 1625 Covid-19 deaths in May this year. The fatalities in the past 31 days accounted for 41.59% of the total deaths reported in J&K so far since March last year. During this month, 114359 cases were added to...
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 101 new cases; 2 deaths in 24 hours

BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Tuesday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 459,995 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 101 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 1.42%, decreased by 0.05% since Monday morning;...
WorldPosted by
TheConversationAU

COVID is surging in the world's most vaccinated country. Why?

The small archipelago nation of Seychelles, northeast of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean, has emerged as the world’s most vaccinated country for COVID-19. Around 71% of people have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 62% have been fully vaccinated. Of these, 57% have received the Sinopharm vaccine, and 43% AstraZeneca. Despite this, there has been a recent surge in cases, with 37% of new active cases and 20% of hospital cases being fully vaccinated. The country has had to reimpose some restrictions. How can this be happening? There are several possible explanations: the herd immunity threshold has not...
Public HealthTennessee Tribune

Australia’s Queensland Government To Join Aged Care Vaccine Drive

BRISBANE, Australia — The Queensland government will join the coronavirus vaccine drive in private aged care amid concerns about the speed of the federal government’s rollout. The federal Department of Health has administered 72,772 vaccine doses in private aged care facilities as of June 1. It’s unclear how many aged...
Washington Statesanjuanjournal.com

Public health funding will improve service, outcomes in Washington state

Submitted by the Washington State Department of Health. Public health support and outcomes are set to improve for all people across Washington state now that Governor Jay Inslee has signed the budget recently passed by the Washington State Legislature. The budget for the current biennium, and future budgets, will allow the Department of Health (DOH), along with its partners in local jurisdictions and tribes, to improve public health across the state.
Tennessee Stateupdatenews360.com

TN gets 5.6 lakh COVID vaccines

Tamil Nadu received a total of 5.6 lakh covishield vaccines for vaccinating the people, including those in. A day after the Tamil Nadu Government said the vaccination might have to be stopped for three days in view of the vaccine shortage as the Centre has allotted less numbers, the State today received 4,20,570 does of Covishield vaccines from Pune.
Public Healththevoiceofpelham.ca

Youth vaccination clinics start June 14

Youth and family Covid-19 vaccination clinics come to Niagara. In a statement released Wednesday, June 2, ​Niagara Region Public Health announced a run of vaccination clinics tailored for youth and their families, beginning June 14. The clinics are available now for booking through the provincial booking system, for those 12-17 years old and their families, at the following locations:
Washtenaw County, MIwashtenaw.org

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Changes

Washtenaw County Health Department and area health care providers are scaling back local mass vaccination clinics. COVID-19 vaccination is now widely available, and there is less need for emergency distribution strategies like mass vaccination sites. COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for anyone 12 years or older. There is no cost to individuals for vaccination.
Allegheny County, PAsopghreporter.com

Health Department asks public to answer Community Health Survey

The Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) seeks public participation in its Community Health Assessment Survey supplement, which is designed to better understand the complex impacts 2020 had on community residents. The survey is part of the ACHD’s 2021 Community Health Assessment, which when complete will serve as a living document...
Public Healthledburyreporter.co.uk

Requiring vaccination of care home staff ‘reasonable’, says rights watchdog

It is “reasonable” to legally require care home staff to be vaccinated against coronavirus, the UK’s human rights watchdog has said. The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said a proportionate approach to requiring vaccination for care home workers could help ease restrictions, allow staff to work safely and give residents more freedoms.
Mental Healthgananoquereporter.com

Medical experts discuss post-pandemic health-care challenges

With regional cases of COVID-19 on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, medical experts in Kingston and Ontario are looking forward to a post-pandemic world. For the past 15 months, the majority of medical resources have been directed towards the treatment and prevention of COVID-19, and routine medical care has for the most part fallen by the wayside. As the region begins to look beyond the immediate threat of COVID-19, health-care providers and public health agencies are bracing for a challenging and transitional year as they play catch-up on missed medical appointments and delayed surgeries and begin to take stock of, and address, the physical, mental and social consequences of COVID-19.
Mental Healthdocwirenews.com

The Role of Telemedicine in Rural Mental Health Care Around the Globe

Telemed J E Health. 2021 May 31. doi: 10.1089/tmj.2020.0536. Online ahead of print. Purpose: Through a qualitative systematic literature review (n = 12), this article seeks to better understand how telemedicine is used globally to address mental health needs within rural areas. This article highlights common barriers and advantages to providing this type of care, arguing that telemedicine services may be quite impactful in addressing mental health care needs in rural areas, but barriers, risks, and other cultural considerations must be considered when designing and implementing telemental health intervention programs. Methods: A search was conducted using PubMed, Google Scholar, PsychINFO, Medline, and SocINDEX. The inclusion criteria: (1) studies published between the years 2012 and 2019; (2) studies that met rigorous methodological criteria or analyzed telemedicine programs rigorously with evidence-based approaches; and (3) studies that specifically address or discuss tested telemedicine intervention programs for mental health in rural areas. Twelve articles of the 143 reviewed met the inclusion criteria. Findings: Themes included: (1) advantages (cost-effectiveness; accessibility, feasibility, and addressing disparities; privacy/confidentiality; integrative/collaborative care with primary care providers); (2) barriers and challenges (digital divides and infrastructure; ongoing care); (3) need for evaluation, evidence-based programs, and sustainability; and (4) across-cultural considerations. Conclusions: Future research examining the use of telemedicine in mental health intervention programs for rural areas should focus on various types of rural communities across the globe, diversifying the scope of this type of research and allowing for a better understanding of how to implement programs that address specific needs and barriers unique to rural communities across the globe.
Healthsaskatchewan.ca

Enhanced Supports For Saskatchewan Residents With Diabetes

The Government of Saskatchewan is making a significant investment to improve the quality of life for individuals managing diabetes and ease the financial impacts on families. As announced in the Provincial Budget, the province will provide coverage for Continuous and Flash Glucose Monitors (CGM/FGM) and related supplies at no cost for children and youth under 18 who meet specific medical criteria, effective June 1, 2021. In addition, the Insulin Pump Program will now cover Type 1 diabetics of all ages who meet certain medical criteria. With these new changes to the Insulin Pump Program, Saskatchewan joins a small number of jurisdictions covering insulin pumps without restrictions on age and providing coverage for CGM/FGM devices.
Dane County, WIPosted by
Madison, Wisconsin

All Public Health Orders Lifted in Dane County

Effective at 12:00am on June 2, 2021, all public health orders in Dane County have expired, including mask requirements and gathering limits. “As with every decision we have made during this pandemic, the decision to lift these orders is driven by data and backed by science,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “Restrictions were necessary steps to keep Dane County safe and healthy, and after a difficult year of sacrifices, we are all seeing the results of those difficult decisions.”
Healthsaskatchewan.ca

Saskatchewan Health Authority Board Appointments Announced

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is welcoming new members to its Board of Directors. Arlene Wiks from Saskatoon will serve as the new Chairperson of the 10 member Board. Wiks is a retired banking executive with extensive Board experience that includes chairing the SGI's Board of Directors. Tyler Bragg, a...
Public HealthPosted by
Q 96.1

New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, encourage anyone 12 or older who has not yet received their first dose of a vaccine to book an appointment now. The first phase on the province’s path toward the Green level of the COVID-19 recovery plan...