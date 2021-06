‘Beth Doe’ finally has a name and now there's someone in custody. Evelyn Colon via Pennsylvania State Policehttps://www.media.pa.gov/Pages/PA-State-Police.aspx. The body that had been known as ‘Beth Doe’ was finally identified by familial DNA, over four decades after her murder. Evelyn Colon was just fifteen when she went missing in December 1976 from her home in Jersey City, New Jersey, and she was nine months pregnant with her first child.