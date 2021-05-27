Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 27, 2021

Today is … National Grape Popsicle Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at NCAA East Preliminary, Jacksonville, Fla., All Day

Baseball: Alabama vs No. 13 Florida at the SEC Tournament (Third Round), Hoover, Ala., 4:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Track and Field, Cross County: The Alabama men’s track and field team got off to a very strong start at the NCAA East Preliminary Wednesday, advancing six individuals to the NCAA Championship Finals and three more to Friday’s semifinal round. Alabama went five-for-five in the field events with Chago Basso (shot put), Bobby Colantonio Jr. (hammer), Ryan Lipe (pole vault), Kieran McKeag (hammer) and Isaac Odugbesan (shot put) joining distance ace Vincent Kiprop (10,000 meters) in advancing to the NCAA Championship Finals. Eliud Kipsang (3:37.17) used the fastest time in NCAA Preliminary round history and a Hodges Stadium record in the 1,500 meters, while Robert Dunning (13.56) was second in the 110-meter hurdles and Champion Allison (45.40) was fourth in the 400 meters to earn spots in Friday’s semifinal round.

Bama Central Headlines …

Crimson Corner: GVT, Alabama Baseball's 'Biker Gang'

In case you missed it: The Extra Point: Yes, Even More Julio Jones Trade Speculation

Did you notice?

An older video of current Alabama outfielder Jackson Tate re-surfaced on Twitter following Tate's big performances at the SEC Tournament. Back in his high school football days, the play featured below made it to No. 1 on SportsCenter Top 10:

It seems that Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle are getting along just fine down in Miami:

Check out both the Alabama and Tennessee baseball radio broadcasts from the game-changing moment in Wednesday's SEC Tournament game between the Crimson Tide and the Volunteers:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

100 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

May 27, 1964: Each member of the Southeastern Conference was notified that it would receive at least $60,000 from the league’s television contracts. The Alabama-Auburn game and the Miss. State-Ole Miss game were slated for national television, assuring those four schools of a conference-high $81,000. The Alabama-Auburn game would be played on Thanksgiving Day. One conference official was overheard saying, "There are times when it pays to be in a conference. Maybe those folks at Georgia Tech aren't riding so high right now." Georgia Tech had recently decided to pull out of the league to be independent. — Bryant Museum

May 27, 1987: Former punter P.J. Fitzgerald was born.

May 27, 1997: Alabama nose tackle Da’Ron Payne was born in Birmingham, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"There's nothing like him out there. He's the 100th percentile. You don't see it. If you wanted to play him at tight end, you could flip him over and play tight end. If you had him drop 40 pounds, he could probably step in there at middle linebacker. This guy, there's nothing he can't do." – Former Alabama assistant coach Mario Cristobal to ESPN.com in 2018 about nose tackle Da’Ron Payne, who is celebrating his 22nd birthday today.

