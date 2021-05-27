Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 27, 2021

By Joey Blackwell
Posted by 
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YjEIO_0aCxxs2p00

Today is … National Grape Popsicle Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at NCAA East Preliminary, Jacksonville, Fla., All Day
  • Baseball: Alabama vs No. 13 Florida at the SEC Tournament (Third Round), Hoover, Ala., 4:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

  • Track and Field, Cross County: The Alabama men’s track and field team got off to a very strong start at the NCAA East Preliminary Wednesday, advancing six individuals to the NCAA Championship Finals and three more to Friday’s semifinal round. Alabama went five-for-five in the field events with Chago Basso (shot put), Bobby Colantonio Jr. (hammer), Ryan Lipe (pole vault), Kieran McKeag (hammer) and Isaac Odugbesan (shot put) joining distance ace Vincent Kiprop (10,000 meters) in advancing to the NCAA Championship Finals. Eliud Kipsang (3:37.17) used the fastest time in NCAA Preliminary round history and a Hodges Stadium record in the 1,500 meters, while Robert Dunning (13.56) was second in the 110-meter hurdles and Champion Allison (45.40) was fourth in the 400 meters to earn spots in Friday’s semifinal round.

Bama Central Headlines …

  • Crimson Corner: GVT, Alabama Baseball's 'Biker Gang'
  • In case you missed it: The Extra Point: Yes, Even More Julio Jones Trade Speculation

Did you notice?

  • An older video of current Alabama outfielder Jackson Tate re-surfaced on Twitter following Tate's big performances at the SEC Tournament. Back in his high school football days, the play featured below made it to No. 1 on SportsCenter Top 10:
  • It seems that Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle are getting along just fine down in Miami:
  • Check out both the Alabama and Tennessee baseball radio broadcasts from the game-changing moment in Wednesday's SEC Tournament game between the Crimson Tide and the Volunteers:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

100 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

May 27, 1964: Each member of the Southeastern Conference was notified that it would receive at least $60,000 from the league’s television contracts. The Alabama-Auburn game and the Miss. State-Ole Miss game were slated for national television, assuring those four schools of a conference-high $81,000. The Alabama-Auburn game would be played on Thanksgiving Day. One conference official was overheard saying, "There are times when it pays to be in a conference. Maybe those folks at Georgia Tech aren't riding so high right now." Georgia Tech had recently decided to pull out of the league to be independent. — Bryant Museum

May 27, 1987: Former punter P.J. Fitzgerald was born.

May 27, 1997: Alabama nose tackle Da’Ron Payne was born in Birmingham, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"There's nothing like him out there. He's the 100th percentile. You don't see it. If you wanted to play him at tight end, you could flip him over and play tight end. If you had him drop 40 pounds, he could probably step in there at middle linebacker. This guy, there's nothing he can't do." – Former Alabama assistant coach Mario Cristobal to ESPN.com in 2018 about nose tackle Da’Ron Payne, who is celebrating his 22nd birthday today.

We’ll leave you with this …

BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
281
Followers
643
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Mario Cristobal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Track And Field#Roll Call#Football#Cross Country#Sec Network#Live Audio#Ncaa Preliminary#Champion Allison#Gvt#Alabama Baseball#Biker Gang#Sportscenter#Sec Tournament#Alabama Auburn#Bryant Museum#Espn Com#Crimson Tide History#Crimson Tide Quote#Bama Central Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Georgia Tech
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Southeastern Conference
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
BamaCentral

Spencer Turnbull is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

It might have been the easiest week ever to select the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week. Take a bow, Spencer Turnbull. The Detroit Tigers pitcher became the first-ever former Alabama player to throw a no-hitter at the major-league level last Tuesday night. Turnbull struck out nine batters and only walked two in a 5-0 win over the Seattle Mariners. It was the first complete game of his career.
Mississippi Statechatsports.com

Aleman carves up Tide, Gators roll into semifinals

Florida Gators football, Alabama, Brad Thompson, Florida, Mississippi State Bulldogs baseball, Dylan Smith, bracket, Tennessee. While the Gators’ offensive explosion stole the show in Wednesday’s beatdown of Mississippi State, Thursday evening’s winners’ bracket showdown with Alabama was all about the man on the mound for the Gators. Franco Aleman was...
Alabama StateScarlet Nation

Alabama Crimson Tide: June visitor preview 1

The University of Alabama has expressed heavy interest in Moss since extending a scholarship offer in April of 2020. Defensive coordinator and area recruiter Pete Golding has maintained a strong relationship throughout the process. The Crimson Tide plans to add another running back to the 2021 class. Moss is on the short list of remaining targets at the position. He will take an official visit to Alabama on June 4-6.
College Sportswvua23.com

The Tide is Rolling Strong at the SEC Baseball Tournament

Alabama baseball’s 9-3 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks takes them to the next round of the SEC Baseball Tournament. Head Coach Brad Bohannan said he was not surprised by the team’s great effort. “The kids were excited. We had a really spirited workout yesterday, and I’m not surprised at...
FootballPosted by
BamaCentral

Crimson Tikes: The Flop

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years. Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes...
College Sportswvlt.tv

No. 4 Vols roll over Tide to advance to SEC Tournament semifinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 4 Tennessee exacted some revenge with Friday’s 11-0 shutout win over Alabama and secured a spot in the SEC Tournament semifinals for the first time since 1995. The second-seeded Vols posted their second straight run-rule victory, rolling over the Tide in seven innings. Freshman right...
BaseballPosted by
BamaCentral

Crimson Corner: Reflecting on the SEC Tournament

Last week, myself and thousands of others experience the most normalcy at a sporting event since early March of 2020. At last week's SEC Baseball Tournament, the crowds were held at 50-percent capacity, but a quick look around would have you convinced otherwise. Subscribe for full article.
Hoover, ALPosted by
The Decatur Daily

Late-inning rise carries Gators past Crimson Tide

HOOVER — Alabama crumbled late in Thursday's 7-2 loss to Florida in the SEC baseball tournament. The Gators led 1-0 before three-run rallies in both the seventh and eighth innings made it 7-0. The Crimson Tide didn't score until the ninth inning. Alabama (31-23) will face Tennessee on Friday in...
Alabama Stateauburnfamilynews.com

Auburn football vs. Crimson Tide in battle for 4-star in-state DL

The No. 3 defensive lineman in the state of Alabama has found himself caught up in between CFB’s greatest rivals. Auburn football recently hosted Montgomery native Khurtiss Perry, who is being recruited hard by both Tigers and Tide. Perry, who is the No. 8 defensive lineman in the recruiting class of 2022, visited UA on […]
College SportsPosted by
BamaCentral

With Its Backs Against a Wall, Alabama Baseball Seeks Rally at NCAA Tournament

On Saturday, it’s win or go home for Alabama baseball. The Crimson Tide has experienced the ‘do-or-die’ scenario twice this season, both at last week’s SEC Tournament. In its opening-round matchup against No. 24 South Carolina, the Crimson Tide deftly handled the Gamecocks 9-3. In its last game against No. 4 Tennessee in the tournament, though, Alabama fell 11-0 in seven innings.
SportsMontgomery Advertiser

Alabama Crimson Tide softball's 10 biggest moments from the 2021 season

No. 3 Alabama softball went into Friday night riding a 19-game winning streak as it played in the Women's College World Series against No. 2 seed UCLA. The game was scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2, with the winner advancing to the semifinals. UA Coach Patrick Murphy has said...