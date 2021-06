Perhaps the best indication to help predict who will start England’s first Euro 2020 match came at Wembley Stadium two months ago.England edged Poland 2-1 in a qualifier for next year’s World Cup, in what was their first serious test of 2021. Gareth Southgate opted for what seems to be his favoured 4-3-3 system, with the back-three formation used during the 2018 World Cup and 2020 Nations League left in reserve as plan B.On that March evening at Wembley there were plenty of clues as to how the team might set up. Mason Mount was given licence to attack...