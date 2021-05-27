Cancel
Public Health

Wrong to say tens of thousands died unnecessarily from COVID, UK minister says

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – It is not right to say that tens of thousands of people died unnecessarily from COVID-19 as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former chief aide claimed, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Thursday. “I think it is (wrong),” Jenrick told BBC radio said of the allegation made...

