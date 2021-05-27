Stanford Researchers Raise Concerns About Long-Haul COVID-19 Patients

Other covid studies on impact of underlying medical conditions and long-term antibody levels. As the number of COVID-19 cases ticked up last fall, Douglas McClain’s wife and mother convinced him to take a flu shot for the first time ever, believing it might offer him an extra measure of protection against the coronavirus. A few days later, the 53-year-old Charlottean developed typical flu symptoms that got progressively worse and forced him to take a few days off from his finance job. Out of an abundance of caution, McClain took a COVID-19 test. The results were positive. (Newsome, 5/24)