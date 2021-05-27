Cancel
Stanford Researchers Raise Concerns About Long-Haul COVID-19 Patients

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTANFORD (KPIX 5) – In the Bay Area, the number of deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are way, way down from earlier this year. Meanwhile, a new study from Stanford shows the health threat is far from over. Researchers collected and analyzed the results from dozens of studies on...

Golden Valley, MNKARE

New theory: What causes severe COVID and long-haul symptoms?

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Since the pandemic started, scientists have been plagued with why some people have severe COVID-19 and long-haul symptoms and others don't?. One theory gaining ground links a more-common-than-previously-thought immune disorder called Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) with worse and extended COVID symptoms. Dr. Lawrence Afrin, a...
Public Healthwbrc.com

COVID-19 Vaccine concerns and kids

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As we get ready for the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend, A UAB doctor is encouraging parents to get their children, if they are eligible, vaccinated against COVID. 12-15 year old’s have been approved for the COVID vaccine by the CDC. Right now only the Pfizer vaccine...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

7 Out of 10 Hospitalized COVID Patients Will Have Long-Haul Symptoms

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- If you land in the hospital with a COVID-19 infection, there's a good chance you'll still be suffering symptoms months later, researchers report. A wide swath of lingering health issues plagued more than 70% of these patients, investigators found. "Early on, we completely...
Public Healthsciencecodex.com

Researchers create machine learning model to predict treatment with dialysis or death for hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Paper Title: Predictive Approaches for Acute Dialysis Requirement and Death in COVID-19 Authors: Girish Nadkarni, MD, Associate Professor in the Department of Medicine (Nephrology), Clinical Director of the Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Health, and Co-Chair of the Mount Sinai Clinical Intelligence Center at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; Lili Chan, MD, Assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine (Nephrology) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; Akhil Vaid, MD, postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and member of the Mount Sinai Clinical Intelligence Center and the Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Health at Mount Sinai; and other coauthors.
Minoritieskhn.org

Covid Research: Black Patients’ Symptoms Often Ignored

Other covid studies on impact of underlying medical conditions and long-term antibody levels. As the number of COVID-19 cases ticked up last fall, Douglas McClain’s wife and mother convinced him to take a flu shot for the first time ever, believing it might offer him an extra measure of protection against the coronavirus. A few days later, the 53-year-old Charlottean developed typical flu symptoms that got progressively worse and forced him to take a few days off from his finance job. Out of an abundance of caution, McClain took a COVID-19 test. The results were positive. (Newsome, 5/24)
Public HealthPosted by
UPI News

'Brain fog' can linger with long-haul COVID-19, study says

As researchers work to learn more about COVID-19 and so-called long-haulers, a new study suggests "brain fog" can persist and even worsen for those who were infected months before. Long-haulers continue to have symptoms long after their COVID diagnosis, and these symptoms can be mental as well as physical. "People...
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers assess the prognostic value of cardiac troponin I in COVID-19 patients

Corona Virus Disease (COVID -19) patients primarily appear with respiratory issues and viral pneumonia. The patients may also present cardiovascular issues includes early signs of acute myocardial injury. The researchers from Sohag University, Egypt, found that cardiac troponin I (cTnI) can prove to be a gold-standard biomarker for necrosis and myocardial risk assessment in COVID-19 sufferers.
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Pasadena Research Firm Links COVID-19 Infection to Increased Heart Attacks in Patients With Genetic High Cholesterol, Heart Disease

New research from the Pasadena-based FH Foundation has determined that people with genetic high cholesterol, heart disease, or both, see elevated risk of heart attack following COVID-19 infection. The study, published Tuesday in the American Journal of Preventive Cardiology, examined patients with known or suspected genetic high cholesterol, as well...
Public Healthbcm.edu

What has COVID-19 taught us about disaster research and prevention?

Over the past year and a half, physicians, scientists and public health officials have jumped into action to address the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, Baylor College of Medicine brought health experts from the U.S. and France together for the COVID-19 Disaster Research and Prevention Symposium to present what they have learned during the pandemic.
Public Healthmypaperonline.com

Doctors Answer Patient Questions About COVID Vaccination

(StatePoint) The American Medical Association (AMA) is urging Americans to get vaccinated as soon as they’re eligible and continue precautions against COVID-19 infection. But patients have many questions. “For more than a year, physicians and public health officials have asked us to mask up, physically distance and do all we...
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

Study Pinpoints Cancer Patients at Highest Risk From COVID

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Hospitalized patients with active cancer are more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who've survived cancer and patients who've never had cancer, a new study shows. Researchers analyzed the records of nearly 4,200 patients hospitalized at NYU Langone Medical Center in New...
Public HealthQuad Cities Onlines

Many long-haul COVID patients report improvement post-vaccination

Wendy French of northwest suburban Lake in the Hills used to run 10 miles a day several times a week before she caught COVID-19 in September, which left her fatigued and suffering from a variety of symptoms for months after the virus was supposedly gone. The previously healthy 45-year-old stopped...
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

SARS-CoV-2 Mortality Up for Patients With Active Cancer

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with active cancer hospitalized with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) are more likely to die, according to a study published online June 7 in Cancer. Chen Fu, M.D., from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City, and...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Factors ID’d for COVID-19 Infection Risk in Dialysis Patients

TUESDAY, June 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For individuals receiving in-center hemodialysis, the risk for having a positive test for infection or admission with suspected COVID-19 is associated with age, diabetes, local community COVID-19 rates, and dialysis unit size, according to a study published online June 1 in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.