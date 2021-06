Tyquan Markeez Graham, 22, Minot, is charged in district court in Minot with Class B felony delivery of fentanyl to a juvenile who later overdosed on April 29. He is also charged with Class C felony possession of drug paraphernalia, Class C felony felon in possession of a firearm, and Class A misdemeanor possession of a Schedule IV depressant. Graham was scheduled to make an in initial appearance on the charges on Wednesday before Judge Stacy Louser.