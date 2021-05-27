Pinole Cul-De-Sac Home With Tennis, Sport Court: $887K

Chastain Park is just steps from this Gorgeous Home! Light Filled Home with sought after floorplan and custom finishes throughout. Inviting Foyer flanked by the Dining Room and Study. Great Room with soaring ceilings, fireplace, and French Doors to Covered Patio. Fabulous Kitchen with custom cabinets, marble counter tops and large marble island overlooking the keeping room with fireplace and Breakfast Area. Top of the line stainless appliances completes the kitchen: Wolf 6 burner gas stove with oven, Wolf Wall Oven with warming drawer, Wolf Microwave, SubZero Refrigerator, Miele Dishwasher, and wine cooler. Owner's Suite on the Main Level with trey ceiling, sitting area and custom barn door leading to the Spa Bath which includes double vanities with marble counters, large frameless shower, slipper tub and walk-in closet. Upstairs Boast 3 spacious Bedrooms. Finished Terrace level with Recreation Room with Large Bar Area with quartz counters, microwave, dishwasher, ice maker and beverage refrigerator. The Terrace Level also has a large exercise room, media room, bedroom, and bathroom. Terrace Level has a separate exterior entrance with parking pad. Laundry Room /Mudroom with built in cubbies. Outdoor Living features a walk out main backyard with a covered patio with built in grill, patio, mature landscaping, outdoor lighting, and room for a pool. Plenty of off-street parking. Just steps from this home you will find walking trails, an 18-hole golf course, tennis center, equestrian center, playgrounds, Northside Youth Sport Organization, pool, and restaurants.