Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Linn, OR

West Linn Police Log

By Pamplin Media Group
Posted by 
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bvrX9_0aCxxXhg00 Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department.

5/14/2021 7:52 a.m. Someone told police that a driver hit a deer on Wildwood Drive.

5/14/2021 9:06 a.m. A woman told police that a man was leaning on the garbage cans outside her house.

5/14/2021 11:23 a.m. A man told police that people were running a "major retail business" out of a home on Miles Drive.

5/14/2021 2:42 p.m. A caller told police they found a pocket knife in their yard.

5/14/2021 2:56 p.m. A caller told police that there was a suspicious person who looked out of place on Elmran Drive.

5/14/2021 5:53 p.m. Someone told police that a man kept running in and out of Safeway.

5/14/2021 7:28 p.m. A caller told police that someone broke into his car and stole his registration and insurance card.

5/14/2021 8:25 p.m. A woman on Imperial Drive told police that a solicitor going door-to-door came into her garage without announcing himself.

5/14/2021 8:25 p.m. Someone told police they saw a suspicious looking man with a dog that looked like their friend's dog that had recently gone missing.

5/15/2021 11:18 a.m. Someone told police that their mountain bike was stolen from their covered breezeway.

5/15/2021 2:14 p.m. A caller told police that their real estate sign was stolen overnight.

5/15/2021 4:30 p.m. A woman told police she thought a man was taking photos of her in line at the Safeway pharmacy.

5/15/2021 7:13 p.m. A woman called police about an ongoing problem with people harassing her.

5/15/2021 7:47 p.m. A man on Roxbury Drive told police that their neighbors were power washing their driveway, which was causing dirt to flow into his property. He said he confronted the contractor about this and the contractor threatened to egg his house.

5/15/2021 9:23 p.m. A caller told police that they were walking along Highway 43 when a man offered them drugs and refused to take no for an answer.

5/16/2021 3:17 a.m. A woman on Ostman Road told police that her neighbor had been playing loud music for two hours, but said officers wouldn't be able to hear it from in front of the house because the music could only be heard from inside her house.

5/16/2021 3:34 p.m. A caller told police that her service dog was playing at the Mary S. Young dog park two days ago when a stranger picked up her dog and threw him, causing harm.

5/16/2021 7:03 a.m. A man told police he was mad that someone posted his mugshot on Facebook and tagged him in the post.

5/16/2021 9:49 a.m. A man wanted to ask an officer about the parking warning he got.

5/16/2021 2:37 p.m. A caller told police that cars without trailers were parked in the trailer spots at the Cedaroak Boat ramp.

5/16/2021 3:18 p.m. Someone told police that a man was harassing a vaccination giver at a vaccine clinic.

5/16/2021 4:06 p.m. A caller told police that a van was parked under a no parking sign.

5/17/2021 7:32 a.m. A man on 9th Street told police that a landscaper was looking at the trees on his property and when he asked the landscaper what he was doing, he did not answer.

5/17/2021 9:47 a.m. A man told police he wanted to talk about parking issues at the Cedaroak boat ramp.

5/17/2021 10:17 a.m. Police took a call about a dog running loose.

5/17/2021 11:30 a.m. A woman told police that someone came up to her in the Safeway parking lot the previous day and asked for help retrieving their keys. She felt this may have been anattempt to abduct her for human trafficking.

5/17/2021 2:00 p.m. A man on Magone Lane told police his neighbors were building a large structure without a permit and asked if this was legal.

5/17/2021 3:35 p.m. A caller told police that there was a man in their yard who was yelling in their husband's face.

5/17/2021 9:50 p.m. A man told police that two teenagers pushed him when he confronted them about smoking marijuana. The man later told police to do "whatever they needed to do" to the teens.

5/17/2021 10:57 p.m. A caller told police they thought someone was trying to break into their home.

5/18/2021 10:47 a.m. A woman told police that when she got home two days previously, the door between her garage and house was ajar and she heard someone running away a few minutes later.

5/18/2021 11:44 p.m. Police took a call about an overgrown lawn on Weatherhill Road.

5/18/2021 1:09 p.m. A caller told police that someone put potted flowers in the road the day previously.

5/18/2021 2:29 p.m. Someone told police that two German shepherds were running loose on Serango Drive.

5/18/2021 5:31 p.m. A caller told police that someone's boyfriend painted someone's face and guitar silver.

5/18/2021 7:16 p.m. A man told police that someone knocked on his door and asked questions.

5/19/2021 10:26 a.m. A caller on Holmes Street told police about an issue with their neighbor's dogs barking. The caller said they tried to talk with the neighbor about it, but the neighbor became threatening.

5/19/2021 11:57 a.m. Someone told police they believed their grandson was being abused.

5/19/2021 11:59 a.m. A caller asked police to check on a boy they believed was being harmed by his mother and grandmother.

5/19/2021 4:51 p.m. Two callers reported two off-leash German shepherds on Serango Drive.

5/19/2021 5:46 p.m. Someone told police that a large group of kids were skating near a sign that said no skating allowed.

5/20/2021 10:13 a.m. A man told police someone took out a Payday loan in his name.

{loadposition sub-article-02}
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Tidings

West Linn, OR
24
Followers
106
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The West Linn Tidings is considered West Linn’s best source for local news based on the City of West Linn’s annual community engagement survey. The Tidings has also been named one of Oregon’s best weekly newspapers for the past decade by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The Tidings offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in West Linn.​

 http://www.westlinntidings.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Linn, OR
Crime & Safety
City
West Linn, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Marijuana#Retail Business#Dog Park#Police Records#Street Parking#Car Parking#Front Man#Imperial Drive#Safeway#German#Wildwood Drive#Miles Drive#Elmran Drive#Serango Drive#Roxbury Drive#Holmes Street#9th Street#Home#Public Records#Running
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Human Trafficking
Related
Cornelius, ORPosted by
West Linn Tidings

Family, law enforcement continue search for Ralph Brown

The former school administrator, school board member, and Cornelius mayor is still missing.Detectives, family and friends are still seeking information regarding the disappearance of Cornelius resident Ralph Brown. The Washington County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Thursday, June 3, again asking for the community's help in locating the former school administrator, school board member and Cornelius mayor, who left his house the evening of May 16 and hasn't been seen since. Brown, 76, suffers from dementia and has memory problems. He reportedly left his home in his navy blue 2014 Nissan Sentra, Oregon license plate 319 KQV, at roughly...
West Linn, ORPosted by
West Linn Tidings

Vancouver man crashes on I-205, flees into West Linn neighborhood

Man pursued by multiple police agencies initially fled traffic stop in Tualatin.Police from several law enforcement agencies searched a West Linn neighborhood for about two hours Monday morning, May 24, after a man fled an attempted traffic stop by Tualatin police and crashed on I-205. The pursuit began after the man, later identified as Vancouver resident YaYa Kolley, 41, fled a traffic stop on Nyberg Street near I-5. According to a press release from Tualatin police, Kolley took off down I-5 and entered I-205 heading north at a high speed. Kolley eventually crashed into another car, causing his own vehicle...
Forest Grove, ORPosted by
West Linn Tidings

Ralph Brown's family holds press conference seeking help

The former Cornelius mayor's family and friends are asking for your help to find Brown who's been missing since May. 16.Ralph Brown's family and friends held a press conference Wednesday afternoon, May 26, at the Forest Grove United Church of Christ, to ask the public for their help in finding their father and friend. The former Cornelius mayor, Forest Grove school board member, and Hillsboro teacher and administrator has been missing since the evening of May 16, when he reportedly left his home in Cornelius in his dark blue 2014 Nissan Sentra. Reports of sightings have come in all over...
West Linn, ORPosted by
West Linn Tidings

New West Linn post office to open this fall

Postal service strikes deal to open new location in Cascade Summit shopping center.After several years of uncertainty and three months of having to travel elsewhere to attend to mailing needs, West Linn community members may be able to visit a new community post office as early as this fall. Mayor Jules Walters announced in a press release Wednesday, May 26, that the United States Postal Service had secured a location in the Cascade Summit shopping center after more than two years of searching for a suitable site. "Our new Post Office will have all functions that the community...
Oregon City, ORkptv.com

Sheriff identifies suspect in officer-involved shooting in Oregon City

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – A pursuit ended in a shooting on Highway 213 on Saturday, according to Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. CCSO said a deputy was involved in a car chase around 6:45 p.m. on Interstate 205 that ended on the Highway 213 on ramp in Oregon City. Oregon City Police assisted deputies by deploying spike strips on Hwy 213 near Redland Road.
West Linn, ORPosted by
West Linn Tidings

Panel votes to decertify former West Linn police chief, sergeant for life

Board to consider action against Reeves, Timeus for false arrest in Fesser racial bias case A year and half after the city of West Linn paid a $600,000 settlement to Michael Fesser, a Black Portlander, to settle a racial discrimination lawsuit following his 2017 false arrest by West Linn police, two of the West Linn officers most culpable in the case may lose their police certifications. The Police Policy Committee of Oregon's Department of Public Safety Standards and Training voted unanimously Thursday, May 20, to recommend permanently revoking the certifications of former Chief Terry Timeus and former Sgt. Tony Reeves....
Oregon Statekqennewsradio.com

MOTORCYCLE REAR-ENDED BY SEDAN, MOTORCYCLIST FLEES SCENE

A report from Oregon State Police said a motorcycle was rear ended by a sedan early Saturday morning. The accident took place at about 5:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate Five, approximately two miles south of Canyonville. The man riding the motorcycle fled the scene in a vehicle that had been traveling with it. The report said it was discovered that the motorcyclist is the suspect in an assault in Grants Pass. The man in the car he was traveling with is believed to be an accomplice in the assault. A gun was discovered at the scene of the collision and it is believed to be the weapon used in the assault.
Oregon StateCorvallis Gazette-Times

Wrong-way driver killed on I-5 near Harrisburg

A motorist driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 in south Linn County was killed when their Honda Civic collided with a semi-truck on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police. The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. near milepost 208. The name of the...
Oregon StateHerald and News

Chiloquin man charged with attempted murder

A Chiloquin man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly shot a friend in the head after an argument. According to the Oregon State Police, Jeremiah Cogburn, 36, called 911 around 10 a.m. Saturday to report that he had fought with a friend and punched him before the friend took off.
Oregon Statenortheastoregonnow.com

Motorcyclist Dies in Accident

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon in an accident on Highway 395. The Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a report of a motorcycle accident at milepost 53 around 4:10 p.m. The preliminary investigation showed that a BMW motorcycle, operated by Steven Orchekowsky, 53, of Newcastle, Wash., was northbound when it...
West Linn, ORPosted by
West Linn Tidings

West Linn continues to mull police oversight structure

Who sits on the oversight board and what powers it will have were among questions consideredIt's been nearly one year since the city of West Linn formed its Police Oversight and Accountability Task Force following the city's settlement with Michael Fesser, a Black Portland man who sued the city over his racially motivated false arrest by West Linn police in 2017. The West Linn City Council created the 11-person task force to help establish a permanent police oversight body. After months of meetings and discussions, West Linn is still working out what this group should look like, what its purpose...
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Fatal Crash on Interstate 5 – Linn County

On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at approximately 10:30 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 208. Preliminary investigation revealed a Honda Civic was the subject of several complaints for poor driving northbound on I-5. As troopers were still responding to the area the Civic turned around and proceeded southbound in the northbound lanes. The Civic collided with a northbound semi-truck operated by Surjit Singh (38) of Live Oak, CA.
Oregon Statekqennewsradio.com

TWO TAKEN TO HOSPITALS AFTER VEHICLE ROLLS

Two people were taken to hospitals after a vehicle rolled on Friday night. A report from Oregon State Police said at about 8:15 p.m. the driver of an SUV was southbound on Interstate Five one mile south of Myrtle Creek when the vehicle left the right-hand shoulder of the road, rolled at least once, and came to rest about 30 feet off the shoulder next to the freeway.
Oregon Statekptv.com

OSP: Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-5 in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 Sunday night, according to Oregon State Police. The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on northbound I-5 near milepost 208. OSP said an investigation revealed a Honda Civic was the subject of several complaints for...
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Serious Injury Crash on Hwy 26 – Jefferson County

On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at approximately 9:50 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near milepost 97. Preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Dakota, operated by, Benjamin Davis (20) from Bend, was eastbound attempting an unsafe pass on a Subaru Legacy operated by Marlon Pendleton (69) from Bend. The Dakota collided with a westbound Toyota Camry, operated by Richard Sixto-Tello (22) from Sandy, and then collided with the Subaru Legacy.
Oregon Statekezi.com

Wrong-way driver dies on I-5 after hitting semi-truck

HARRISBURG, Ore. – A driver headed in the wrong direction on Interstate 5 died after crashing into a semi-truck on Sunday, Oregon State Police say. Police responded to the scene at milepost 208 at about 10:30 p.m. Investigators say multiple people complained about someone driving a Honda Civic recklessly on...
Canby, ORKATU.com

Swimmer drowns in Molalla River near Canby Community Park

CANBY, Ore. — A person drowned in the Molalla River near Canby Community Park Saturday, according to Clackamas County authorities. Marine deputies say several people called and reported seeing the swimmer go underwater. Authorities pulled the victim from the water and immediately started life-saving efforts. Unfortunately, that person died at...