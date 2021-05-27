West Linn Police Log

Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department.

5/14/2021 7:52 a.m. Someone told police that a driver hit a deer on Wildwood Drive.

5/14/2021 9:06 a.m. A woman told police that a man was leaning on the garbage cans outside her house.

5/14/2021 11:23 a.m. A man told police that people were running a "major retail business" out of a home on Miles Drive.

5/14/2021 2:42 p.m. A caller told police they found a pocket knife in their yard.

5/14/2021 2:56 p.m. A caller told police that there was a suspicious person who looked out of place on Elmran Drive.

5/14/2021 5:53 p.m. Someone told police that a man kept running in and out of Safeway.

5/14/2021 7:28 p.m. A caller told police that someone broke into his car and stole his registration and insurance card.

5/14/2021 8:25 p.m. A woman on Imperial Drive told police that a solicitor going door-to-door came into her garage without announcing himself.

5/14/2021 8:25 p.m. Someone told police they saw a suspicious looking man with a dog that looked like their friend's dog that had recently gone missing.

5/15/2021 11:18 a.m. Someone told police that their mountain bike was stolen from their covered breezeway.

5/15/2021 2:14 p.m. A caller told police that their real estate sign was stolen overnight.

5/15/2021 4:30 p.m. A woman told police she thought a man was taking photos of her in line at the Safeway pharmacy.

5/15/2021 7:13 p.m. A woman called police about an ongoing problem with people harassing her.

5/15/2021 7:47 p.m. A man on Roxbury Drive told police that their neighbors were power washing their driveway, which was causing dirt to flow into his property. He said he confronted the contractor about this and the contractor threatened to egg his house.

5/15/2021 9:23 p.m. A caller told police that they were walking along Highway 43 when a man offered them drugs and refused to take no for an answer.

5/16/2021 3:17 a.m. A woman on Ostman Road told police that her neighbor had been playing loud music for two hours, but said officers wouldn't be able to hear it from in front of the house because the music could only be heard from inside her house.

5/16/2021 3:34 p.m. A caller told police that her service dog was playing at the Mary S. Young dog park two days ago when a stranger picked up her dog and threw him, causing harm.

5/16/2021 7:03 a.m. A man told police he was mad that someone posted his mugshot on Facebook and tagged him in the post.

5/16/2021 9:49 a.m. A man wanted to ask an officer about the parking warning he got.

5/16/2021 2:37 p.m. A caller told police that cars without trailers were parked in the trailer spots at the Cedaroak Boat ramp.

5/16/2021 3:18 p.m. Someone told police that a man was harassing a vaccination giver at a vaccine clinic.

5/16/2021 4:06 p.m. A caller told police that a van was parked under a no parking sign.

5/17/2021 7:32 a.m. A man on 9th Street told police that a landscaper was looking at the trees on his property and when he asked the landscaper what he was doing, he did not answer.

5/17/2021 9:47 a.m. A man told police he wanted to talk about parking issues at the Cedaroak boat ramp.

5/17/2021 10:17 a.m. Police took a call about a dog running loose.

5/17/2021 11:30 a.m. A woman told police that someone came up to her in the Safeway parking lot the previous day and asked for help retrieving their keys. She felt this may have been anattempt to abduct her for human trafficking.

5/17/2021 2:00 p.m. A man on Magone Lane told police his neighbors were building a large structure without a permit and asked if this was legal.

5/17/2021 3:35 p.m. A caller told police that there was a man in their yard who was yelling in their husband's face.

5/17/2021 9:50 p.m. A man told police that two teenagers pushed him when he confronted them about smoking marijuana. The man later told police to do "whatever they needed to do" to the teens.

5/17/2021 10:57 p.m. A caller told police they thought someone was trying to break into their home.

5/18/2021 10:47 a.m. A woman told police that when she got home two days previously, the door between her garage and house was ajar and she heard someone running away a few minutes later.

5/18/2021 11:44 p.m. Police took a call about an overgrown lawn on Weatherhill Road.

5/18/2021 1:09 p.m. A caller told police that someone put potted flowers in the road the day previously.

5/18/2021 2:29 p.m. Someone told police that two German shepherds were running loose on Serango Drive.

5/18/2021 5:31 p.m. A caller told police that someone's boyfriend painted someone's face and guitar silver.

5/18/2021 7:16 p.m. A man told police that someone knocked on his door and asked questions.

5/19/2021 10:26 a.m. A caller on Holmes Street told police about an issue with their neighbor's dogs barking. The caller said they tried to talk with the neighbor about it, but the neighbor became threatening.

5/19/2021 11:57 a.m. Someone told police they believed their grandson was being abused.

5/19/2021 11:59 a.m. A caller asked police to check on a boy they believed was being harmed by his mother and grandmother.

5/19/2021 4:51 p.m. Two callers reported two off-leash German shepherds on Serango Drive.

5/19/2021 5:46 p.m. Someone told police that a large group of kids were skating near a sign that said no skating allowed.

5/20/2021 10:13 a.m. A man told police someone took out a Payday loan in his name.

