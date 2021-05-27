Song Joong Ki Cast as the Male Lead in K-drama Adaption of Revenge Novel The Youngest Son of Sunyang

Well this casting news coming official arrived earlier than I expected. After rumors last month that Song Joong Ki was the name on the top of the casting list for the highly anticipated K-drama adaptation of novel The Youngest Son of Sunyang, he is indeed the chosen one. K-ent is reporting that he’s been cast, though his agency says he’s still considering the offer but indeed has received it. This is a revenge on an evil chaebol family novel, with the male lead dying after betrayal and coming back as the youngest son to take revenge It’s set in the 80’s and the male lead is the trusted family help to the chaebol family patriarch but takes the fall for their money laundering and is murdered. He wakes up in the body of the family beloved young grandson and gets a second chance at life and vows revenge by taking over the entire family fortune.. Song Joong Ki is rolling off a revenge thriller with Vincenzo but that drama was quite different than the usual K-drama revenge or melo fare so my guess is the novel is good, the script is good, and Song Joong Ki doesn’t want to pass up a great character to play and keep challenging himself even if it’s in the same genre. The drama heads until filming later this year with a 2022 release date, with the PD of W: Two Worlds and the screenwriter of Sungkyunkwan Scandal and Designated Survivor.