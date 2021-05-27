KARD’s BM on upcoming solo single ‘Broken Me’: “It’s about fighting a war with yourself”

BM of co-ed K-pop group KARD has shared more details about his upcoming solo single ‘Broken Me’ and expressing vulnerability for the first time. In a recent interview with Popwrapped, the KARD member discussed his latest solo project, which drops next month, and the meaning behind the song. “‘Broken Me’ is only the start, but a strong start [that will] be able to showcase a different side of me no one has ever seen,” he said. “You’re going to see a much more refurbished, different, and intimate side of me as an artist and I feel so privileged to be able to share it.”