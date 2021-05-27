Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

U.S. arrests former Bolivian minister on bribery, money laundering charges

By Darryl Coote
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oqA08_0aCxx8y000

May 27 (UPI) -- The United States has arrested a former Bolivian minister and another government official over bribery and money laundering charges.

The Justice Department announced in a statement Wednesday that former Bolivian Minister Arturo Carlos Murillo Prijic, 57, and his chief of staff, Sergio Rodrigo Mendez Mendizabal, 51, were arrested late last week for receiving bribes paid by a U.S. company to secure Bolivian government contracts over the course of several months.

According to prosecutors the bribery scheme ran from November 2019 to April 2020 when Americans Luis Berkman, 58; Bryan Berkman, 36; and Philip Lichtenfeld, 48, paid the Bolivian officials $602,000 so Bryan Berkman's Florida-based company could obtain business deals with the Bolivian Ministry of Defense.

The Justice Department said the deal secured was a $5.6 million contract to provide the Bolivian Defense Ministry with tear gas and other non-lethal equipment.

The prosecutors said the Americans then attempted to launder the money for the Bolivian officials through Bolivian and U.S. bank accounts.

All five were arrested between May 21 and 22 and have each been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, which comes with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Murillo was a minister in the interim government of former President Jeanine Anez who came to power in November 2019 following the resignation of President Evo Morales who stepped down amid growing political turmoil and allegations by the military that he had rigged his re-election.

A year later and days before the inauguration of the new Bolivian government, Murillo resigned and went into exile in the United States.

In January, the Prosecutor's Office of La Paz also charged Murillo and another Bolivian minister and issued a notice through Interpol for his extradition on charges of breach of duty, among others.

Anez with several allies was arrested in March on accusations of terrorism and sedition tied to her ascension to the country's highest seat of power.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
117K+
Followers
33K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evo Morales
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Money Laundering#Extradition#U S#U S Government#The Justice Department#Americans#Interpol#Arrests#Bribes#Accusations#Conspiracy#Prison#President Evo Morales#Breach#United States#Bank#Political Turmoil#Mendizabal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Associated Press

Nicaragua files money laundering charges against opponent

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Prosecutors in Nicaragua said Tuesday they have formally lodged money laundering charges against journalist Cristiana Chamorro, daughter of a former president and a potential challenger to President Daniel Ortega. In the latest attempt to eliminate potential challengers to Ortega in the Nov. 7 elections, prosecutors asked...
Syriaimperialvalleynews.com

Former NGO Procurement Official Sentenced to Prison for Bribery

Washington, DC - A former non-governmental organization (NGO) official was sentenced Monday to 40 months in prison for paying bribes to NGO officers in exchange for sensitive procurement information related to NGO contracts funded in part by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). According to court documents, from January...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Bolivia to seek extradition of ex-officials arrested in US

La Paz [Bolivia], May 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The Bolivian government will seek the extradition from the US of former cabinet officials suspected of corruption, the Interior Minister of Bolivia, Eduardo del Castillo, said during a press conference. Ex-Interior Minister of Bolivia Arturo Murillo and former senior government employee Sergio Mendez were...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Nigerian National Charged for Role in Unemployment and Money Laundering Schemes

BOSTON – A Nigerian national was charged yesterday in connection with his alleged involvement in multiple criminal schemes, including romance scams targeting the elderly, the submission of fraudulent pandemic-related assistance claims using stolen personally identifiable information and money laundering. Damilola Adepoju, 29, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was charged in a criminal...
Fraud CrimesPosted by
Shore News Network

Two Individuals Indicted for Money Laundering Related to Odebrecht Bribery and Fraud Scheme

Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, an indictment was unsealed charging Peter Weinzierl and Alexander Waldstein, both citizens of Austria, for their roles in a scheme to launder hundreds of millions of dollars through the U.S. financial system on behalf of Odebrecht S.A. (Odebrecht), a Brazil-based global construction conglomerate, in order to pay bribes around the world and defraud the Brazilian government. Weinzierl was arrested earlier today in the United Kingdom pursuant to a provisional arrest request from the United States. Waldstein remains at large.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Two Bank Executives Charged for Conspiring to Launder Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Through U.S. Financial System in Connection with Odebrecht Bribery and Fraud Scheme

An Austrian man was arrested today in the United Kingdom on criminal charges related to his alleged participation in a conspiracy to launder hundreds of millions of dollars through the U.S. financial system as part of a scheme to pay bribes around the world and defraud the Brazilian government. The...
New York City, NYwtvbam.com

U.S. charges ex-Austrian bank CEO in Odebrecht bribery scheme

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. prosecutors said the former chief executive of an Austrian bank was arrested on Tuesday and charged with involvement in a long-running bribery and money-laundering conspiracy involving the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht SA. Peter Weinzierl and co-defendant Alexander Waldstein, both of Austria, were accused of conspiring...
Public Safety101 WIXX

Mexico says FBI investigating governor’s links to money laundering

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The governor of the Mexican border state of Tamaulipas is under investigation by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation for alleged money laundering, Mexico’s president said on Thursday, less than three weeks before pivotal midterm elections. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador showed a letter from an...
Public SafetyBismarck Tribune

Standing Rock IT director, contractor indicted on bribery charges

A federal grand jury has indicted the director of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s information technology department and an IT services contractor on three counts of bribery. The May 12 indictment alleges Sven Schreiber accepted bribes of $5,000 or more twice in 2017 and once in 2019. He was arrested in North Dakota on a warrant issued in the U.S. District of South Dakota. The reservation straddles the Dakotas border. Officials ordered Schreiber to surrender his Swiss passport, court documents show.
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Nicaraguan police place opposition leader under house arrest

Nicaraguan police stormed into the home of opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro on Wednesday, escalating a political battle ahead of elections later this year in which longtime leftist President Daniel Ortega is seeking to hold on to power. The police placed Chamorro under house arrest, according to Chamorro's brother, journalist Carlos...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Nephew of U.S.-based cleric captured by Turkish agents

The nephew of a U.S.-based cleric who the Turkish government says was responsible for a failed coup in 2016 has reportedly been captured by Turkish agents. Turkey’s state-run news outlet, the Anadolu Agency, reported Monday that it had detained Selahaddin Gulen, who was believed to be residing in Kenya, according to The Associated Press.
Fraud Crimescrowdfundinsider.com

Perspective: Covid Relief Fraud and Money Laundering in the United States

In an effort to mitigate the effects of Covid-related shutdowns, the US government poured trillions of dollars into relief programs, offering loans to businesses in need and sending checks to people whose income qualified them for aid. However, without adequate controls in place, there was nothing preventing fraudsters from taking advantage of the government’s largess to scoop up ever-larger amounts of money for their own benefit. According to one estimate, at least $100 million stolen from Covid relief funds have been laundered through the four top online investment platforms – and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Houston, TXHerald Democrat

Texan pleads guilty to drug trafficking, money laundering

A Houston man has pleaded guilty to federal violations related to drug trafficking in the Eastern District of Texas recently. Roberto Fuentes, 42, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder money today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Zack Hawthorn. “Money laundering is a key part of hiding evidence of criminal activity such...
InvestigationThe Daily Star

Money laundering: Regent Group chairman Shahed denied HC bail

The High Court today refused to grant bail to Regent Group chairman Mohammad Shahed in a case filed on charge of laundering Tk 11.2 crore. The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir rejected the bail petition filed by Shahed, now in jail. The...