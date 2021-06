Along with the title race, battle for European places, and the fight at the bottom to stay in the Premier League is the chase for the golden boot. For those who are unfamiliar, the golden boot is given to the top scorer in their respective league. This is, along with player of the year, one of the highest individual honors to receive, and achieving this mark in the Premier League is an incredible feat. Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah both have scored 21 goals this year, and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes is not far behind them with 18. TGH will look at their remaining matches of the season and predict who will be taking home this year’s golden boot.