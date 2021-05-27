Cancel
Wyche: Falcons' leverage not impacted 'whatsoever' by Sharpe phone call

By Garrett Chapman, Dukes Bell
Posted by 
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wyche of NFL Network joined Dukes & Bell and told us why the Falcons’ leverage has not been affected by Julio’s live phone call with Shannon Sharpe.

92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

Person
Steve Wyche
Person
Julio Jones
#American Football#Nfl Network#Rush#The Atlanta Falcons#Dukes Bell#Pro Bowler#Phone Call#Leverage#Undisputed#Suitors#Los Angeles#Trade
