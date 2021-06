Bend Firefighter/Paramedic Jared Hopper was off-duty Friday morning and on his way to his second job when he saw heavy smoke billowing out of a house in Prineville. Hopper noted the smoke and a distressed neighbor and stopped to find out what was happening. The neighbor said there was a disabled woman who lived in the home on Mariposa Ave. The 28-year old firefighter, who has worked with Bend Fire Department for three years, ran into the smoke-filled home. Inside the home, Hopper found a woman with a broken foot and lifted her into her wheelchair. Hopper made his way out of the smoke-filled home before the home became uninhabitable. After pushing her across the street Hopper made sure the woman was okay and didn’t need medical treatment for smoke inhalation.