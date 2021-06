While most of the time an entire nation taking to social media and collectively weighing in on your general vibe sounds terrifying, this weekend Matt LeBlanc got to experience the best possible version of it, when Irish Twitter users came together to discuss who Matt LeBlanc reminded them of in last week’s Friends reunion on HBOMax: their uncles. “The rest of the world should know that for the last 24 hours Irish Twitter has become OBSESSSED with how much Matt Le Blanc looks like everyone’s uncle/cousin,” Irish comedian and actor Dara Ó Briain tweeted on Saturday, along with an impressive rundown of the new meme that asks, in the words of user @peterjmcgann: “How *you* getting on?”