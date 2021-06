Last week members of the European Union met to discuss their strategy on Russia. The EU eventually adopted a hard-line stance that was particularly advocated for by member states who share a border with Russia, despite unanticipated French and German efforts to derail the policy. While this new posture toward Russia is a step in the right direction, the EU is woefully unprepared to actually deal with Russian hybrid warfare. If European nations do not quickly shore up their capabilities, they will soon suffer grave consequences.