Las Vegas, NV

PHOTOS: A Tour of The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas, NV

By Gloria Rzucidlo
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AmericaJR Web Team recently visited The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. Opened on February 14, 2012, the Mob Museum is dedicated to featuring the artifacts, stories, and history of organized crime in the United States, as well as the actions and initiatives by law enforcement to prevent such crimes. The museum is housed in the former Las Vegas Post Office and Courthouse, which was built in 1933 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Other exhibits focus on Mob violence, casino money skimming operations, and wiretapping by law enforcement.

