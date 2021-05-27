Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Is Dodger blue in Ohtani's future?

Arkansas Online
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- It is an annual cry from well-meaning baseball fans: Mike Trout needs to be liberated from the Angels. The cry has been heard again in recent days, with the Angels crashing into last place in the American League West. If Trout were desperate for liberation, he would...

www.arkansasonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Suzuki
Person
Raisel Iglesias
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Steve Cishek
Person
Alex Cobb
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Dexter Fowler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodger Blue#Angels#American#Era#The Angels And Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
Country
Japan
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Out of Saturday's lineup

Muncy (side) is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Rangers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Muncy exited Friday's game with tightness in his right side. The severity of the issue is still not entirely clear, so it remains to be seen if an IL stint could be in the infielder's future. Albert Pujols will start at first base and bat fourth Saturday.
Paris, PAwcn247.com

First Grand Slam for Krejcikova...Ohtani show...Dodgers roll

PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova (kreh-jih-KOH’-vah) has won her first Grand Slam title. The unseeded Czech beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the French Open final. Krejcikova paid tribute to her late coach Jana Novotna in her on-court speech, calling her “an inspiration” and saying felt Novotna was “looking after me.” Novotna, a former Wimbledon champion, died of cancer in 2017.
MLBchatsports.com

Blue Jays: If Ohtani is in for HR derby, Vlad Jr. kinda has to join him

Jun 2, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a triple during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Sahlen Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports. With the news that Shohei Ohtani will participate in the Home Run Derby,...
MLBOroville Mercury-Register

A’s Frankie Montas has one of his best starts against Angels, including a key strikeout against Shohei Ohtani

Like he does in most starts, Frankie Montas looked unconquerable in the first and second innings firing fastballs and sinkers that touched 99mph. But Montas has, at times, struggled to sustain that early dominance once or twice through opposing lineups. He had no such problems against the Los Angeles Angels in the Oakland A’s 6-4 win on Tuesday night.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

A's Frankie Montas uses his splendid splitter to fool Shohei Ohtani

A’s pitcher Frankie Montas was asked if it’s fun facing Shohei Ohtani.. “It’s not really fun when guys are on base,” Montas said. Well, if it’s not always fun to face Ohtani, it’s certainly fun to watch for A’s fans, especially when the results are like Tuesday night’s. Ohtani stepped...
MLBMLB

Ohtani HR not enough as Halos fall to A's

OAKLAND -- With lefty Andrew Heaney at 94 pitches through five innings, Angels manager Joe Maddon opted to leave him in to face the left-handed hitting Matt Olson to lead off the sixth with the game tied. But Heaney gave up a single on a 1-2 curveball to Olson and...
BaseballMLB

Is Ohtani's 100 mph velo back? Watch tonight

Shohei Ohtani is one of the most fun players in baseball not just because he pitches and hits at the same time, but because he pitches 100-plus mph fastballs and hits 450-foot monster home runs in the same games. So when the "100 mph fastball" part went missing a month...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Ohtani, backed by Ward’s slam, leads Angels past Tigers 7-5

Shohei Ohtani hadn't pitched in front of a full, rowdy crowd at Angel Stadium since he was a major league rookie three years ago, and he had missed the feeling. With 30,709 fans cheering them on, Ohtani and the Angels rode that wave of energy to yet another win. Ohtani...
MLBMLB

Ohtani announces he's in for HR Derby

ANAHEIM -- Two-way star Shohei Ohtani is known for his prodigious power and has put on legendary displays during batting practice. And now he’ll get his chance to show it on the big stage, as he announced Friday that he’s set to participate in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Coors Field on July 12.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Shohei Ohtani's 2-homer night lifts Angels past Tigers

Shohei Ohtani slugged his 20th and 21st homers of the season Friday, the fourth multi-homer game of his career, as the Los Angeles Angels blew out the Detroit Tigers 11-3 in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani's 400-foot shot in the fifth inning left the bat at 114 mph before clearing the wall...
MLBcrashingthepearlygates.com

10 fun facts about Shohei Ohtani’s sustained two-way dominance

I think the baseball world at large is running out of ways to describe Shohei Ohtani’s sustained dominance as a two-way player. We are nearing the halfway point of the 2021 MLB season and Ohtani has very clearly been the most impressive player of the season. He has a very strong case for the American League Most Valuable Player award, usually an award reserved for his teammate Mike Trout. Every time we think Ohtani has hit a new high, he surpasses himself with an even more impressive feat. That was most obvious over the past few days, when Ohtani was the winning pitcher (six innings, one run) on Thursday night at Angel Stadium and then crushed home runs #20 and #21 on Friday night. It’s not hyperbole to say this is completely unprecedented on numerous levels.
MLBMLB

Ohtani's 23rd ties it, but Halos fall in extras

ANAHEIM -- There’s being hot at the plate, and then there’s what two-way star Shohei Ohtani has been doing offensively the last week. Ohtani, who announced Friday that he’s set to participate in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby in Colorado on July 12, has been otherworldly of late. He connected on his sixth homer over his last six games off Tigers right-hander Casey Mize in the fifth inning of an eventual 5-3 loss in 10 innings at Angel Stadium on Sunday. It gave him 23 on the year and moved him into a tie for the Major League lead with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The only game during his current tear in which he didn’t go deep came on Thursday, when he limited Detroit to one run over six innings in a win on the mound and went 0-for-1 with two walks at the plate.
MLBPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

LEADING OFF: Ohtani back on mound, Franco's smashing start

A look at what's happening around the majors on Wednesday:. Two-way star Shohei Ohtani is back on the mound, taking on Kevin Gausman and the Giants at Angel Stadium. Because the game is being played in an American League park, it has the potential to be the first where an NL team uses a designated hitter and the AL team does not. Ohtani has hit for himself in seven of his starts this season and went into Tuesday tied for the major league lead with 23 home runs.
Glendive, MTBillings Gazette

Laurel Dodgers split with Glendive Blue Devils in doubleheader

GLENDIVE — After a close first-game loss, the Laurel Dodgers put on a hitting display led by Ritchie Cortese's grand slam and two home runs. Laurel split the series with Glendive defeating the Blue Devils 14-3 in Saturday's American Legion doubleheader. The Dodgers came out swinging with nine runs in...
MLBclosecallsports.com

In re: Shohei Ohtani's Two Balks in Arizona

In the 5th inning of Friday's #Angels-#Diamondbacks game, 3B Umpire Dan Merzel alongside home plate umpire Greg Gibson's crew motioned to both benches that Los Angeles of Anaheim's pitcher Shohei Ohtani had committed a balk. We review this call as well as a similar balk several pitches later, relative to Official Baseball Rule 6.02(a), which governs balks.