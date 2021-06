Volkswagen is clearly a fan of electric vehicles when it's trotting out machines like the ID.4, but it now has a better sense of just when it will leave fossil fuels behind. As Reuters reports, VW board member Klaus Zellmer told Münchner Merkur in an interview that the automaker will stop selling combustion engine cars in Europe between 2033 and 2035. US and Chinese drivers can expect a shift "somewhat later," Zellmer said, while politics and a lack of infrastructure would push that switch furhter back in Africa and South America.