Pet Health: Caring for Senior Cats
Cats, who can live to be 18 or even older, benefit from proactive veterinary care to stay healthy. Cats are masters at hiding illness. Semi-annual vet visits help monitor a cat's wellbeing. Since six months is like two of our years, a number of health changes can happen. During a wellness exam, a veterinarian will check a cat's weight and body condition, skin and coat quality, eyes, ears, thyroid, heart, lungs, joints, mouth and abdomen.