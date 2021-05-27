Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Petersburg, FL

Pet Health: Caring for Senior Cats

By Paradise News Team
paradisenewsfl.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePet Health By Dr. Scot Trefz, D.V.M. 727-867-0118 • 3695 50th Ave South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711. Cats, who can live to be 18 or even older, benefit from proactive veterinary care to stay healthy. Cats are masters at hiding illness. Semi-annual vet visits help monitor a cat’s wellbeing. Since six months is like two of our years, a number of health changes can happen. During a wellness exam, a veterinarian will check a cat’s weight and body condition, skin and coat quality, eyes, ears, thyroid, heart, lungs, joints, mouth and abdomen.

www.paradisenewsfl.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tierra Verde, FL
Local
Florida Health
Saint Petersburg, FL
Lifestyle
Saint Petersburg, FL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Veterinary Care#Lose Weight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Health
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

House set to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorization

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday is poised to repeal the 2002 war powers resolution that authorized the use of military force in Iraq, a reversal that Democrats have been trying to enact for years. The White House said earlier this week that it supports the measure, proposed by Rep....
Medical & BiotechPosted by
CBS News

Biogen's new Alzheimer's drug comes with "serious cost concerns" for millions on Medicare

Biogen's new Alzheimer's drug may substantially raise premium costs for millions of Medicare patients and inflate costs for the government program itself, experts say. The drug, called Aduhelm and administered by infusion, will cost $56,000 for a year of treatment per patient, Biogen announced last week. The Food and Drug Administration approved the drug amid controversy over its expense and efficacy. That raises "serious cost concerns for both patients and payers, particularly Medicare," according to a recent analysis from the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.